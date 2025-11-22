Father lands life sentence for incest against daughter

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – The Nakuru Law Courts has handed a sentence of life imprisonment to an adult male offender convicted of the offence of incest contrary to Section 20 of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

A total of six witnesses were called, whose testimony and evidence demonstrated how the 12-year-old victim was defiled by the accused, who is also the father.

In sentencing the accused, the Senior Principal Magistrate Court indicated that despite being a first-time offender, the gravity of the crime outweighed the mitigating factors.

The court noted that the offence was committed against a vulnerable child within the sanctity of a family setting, constituting an aggravating breach of trust.

The ultimate penalty of life imprisonment was deemed necessary given the brutality and the familial context of the crime.