Gavel.

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Father lands life sentence for incest against daughter

The ultimate penalty of life imprisonment was deemed necessary given the brutality and the familial context of the crime.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – The Nakuru Law Courts has handed a sentence of life imprisonment to an adult male offender convicted of the offence of incest contrary to Section 20 of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006.

A total of six witnesses were called, whose testimony and evidence demonstrated how the 12-year-old victim was defiled by the accused, who is also the father.

In sentencing the accused, the Senior Principal Magistrate Court indicated that despite being a first-time offender, the gravity of the crime outweighed the mitigating factors.

The court noted that the offence was committed against a vulnerable child within the sanctity of a family setting, constituting an aggravating breach of trust.

