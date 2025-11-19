EU targets Africa–Indo-Pacific digital expansion with major undersea cable push

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 — The European Union is stepping up efforts to expand secure digital connectivity across Africa and the Indo-Pacific through major investments in undersea cable infrastructure—an initiative officials say is critical for economic growth, maritime security, and global stability.

Speaking virtually from Brussels to journalists in Nairobi, EU Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific María Castillo Fernández said secure and resilient subsea networks have become essential as global digital dependence deepens.

“Digital connectivity has become a key element for development and for economic growth,” she said.

“We also need to listen to what partners have to say because for some of our Indo-Pacific partners, this digital connectivity is about putting cables to develop regions, spur the economy and bring growth.”

Castillo was briefing journalists ahead of the 4th EU–Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, set for November 20–21 in Brussels, which will bring together about 70 delegations from both regions.

She said maritime and digital infrastructure will feature prominently, alongside discussions on security, economic resilience, and sustainability.

“This key critical maritime infrastructure will merit in the forum a particular discussion,” she noted, adding that the meeting will be followed by a high-level event on protecting critical maritime infrastructure—whose importance she described as “key for all of us and for our partners in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Castillo emphasized the EU’s commitment to strengthening political engagement, saying the forum provides “a very good platform at a very high level for bilateral and multilateral discussions.”

Research and innovation

The envoy underscored research and innovation as central to the EU’s deepening partnership with Indo-Pacific countries.

“We have adopted agreements for countries to become associated to Europe’s big programme of research and innovation,” she said.

“Research and innovation is very important for all transition towards digital economies, towards more sustainable economies. We need to enhance more cooperation.”

She cited the EU–Africa–India digital corridor, an 11,700 km subsea cable, as a flagship example.

The system will connect Europe to India via the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Eastern Africa—linking more than 10,000 European research institutions to over 3,700 in India and Southeast Africa.

“It links us together through sea digital cables. Very important,” she said, adding that the corridor is already facilitating new cross-regional collaboration.

While undersea cables carry over 95 per cent of global international data, Castillo warned that expanding infrastructure without adequate protection would be risky.

“We want to lay more cables and not think about protection, which is also very important,” she said.

“If we don’t protect these cables, they can be part of sabotage or threats, and the cost of that is certainly a lot.”

Unsecured subsea networks

She said Europe has already experienced the consequences of unsecured subsea networks and is now working to strengthen global rules under the law of the sea framework.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger said Kenya stands to benefit significantly from the EU’s Global Gateway connectivity agenda.

The planned cable route will extend from Italy through Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya, and Tanzania, forming part of a broader Indo-Pacific and East African digital expansion.

“This demonstrates the EU’s commitment to delivering sustainable, high-quality digital infrastructure,” Geiger said, noting the involvement of governments and private-sector partners.

The Ministerial Forum—co-chaired by European Commission Executive Vice-President Kaja Kallas and Danish Foreign Affairs Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen—will focus on three themes namely; Security and Defence, Shared Prosperity, Economic Security and Productivity, and Sustainable Future and Green Agenda.

EU officials say discussions will build on progress made since the bloc launched its Indo-Pacific Strategy in 2021.

In Nairobi, Geiger said the forum comes at a time of global uncertainty.

“The current global landscape—marked by geopolitical shifts, economic uncertainty, and accelerating climate challenges—requires collective action,” she said.

Castillo echoed the sentiment, calling it “a very special geopolitical moment with a lot of complexity and unpredictability.”

“Our security and economies are more interdependent. Any disruption on one side or the other will affect us all,” she said.

She reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to deeper collaboration with Indo-Pacific nations, describing Europe as “a reliable and trusted partner anchored in shared values and the rules-based international order.”