Ethiopia’s COP32 win signals rising climate leadership and African unity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 — Ethiopia’s successful bid to host the 32nd United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32) is a resounding vote of confidence in the country’s growing climate leadership and proven capacity to convene major global events, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday.

On November 11, the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, unanimously endorsed Ethiopia as Africa’s candidate to host COP32 in 2027, choosing Addis Ababa over Nigeria in a competitive race.

The decision marks the return of the global climate summit to Africa, underscoring the continent’s unity and shared priorities.

Prime Minister Abiy welcomed the endorsement, calling it a milestone not only for Ethiopia but for Africa as a whole.

“Africa has spoken with one voice at the 2025 UN Climate Change Conference in Belém, Brazil, and the world has listened,” Abiy said.

“We are honored to be entrusted by the global community with such an important responsibility. This recognition reflects confidence in Ethiopia’s leadership in climate action and its capacity to host major global events.”

Inclusive COP32

He added that Ethiopia is committed to delivering an inclusive and impactful COP32 that accelerates global climate action while elevating Africa’s role as a solutions-driven continent.

“Building on the momentum of the Second Africa Climate Summit, Ethiopia will continue to champion Africa as a continent of solutions and a committed partner in the global effort for a sustainable future,” he said.

African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf also congratulated Ethiopia, describing the victory as a testament to both its climate leadership and diplomatic standing.

In a statement on Friday, the AU chief praised Ethiopia’s record in advancing green development, highlighting flagship initiatives such as the Green Legacy reforestation campaign.

“This achievement reflects Africa’s unwavering commitment to climate action and Ethiopia’s longstanding leadership in advancing sustainable development,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia has championed bold climate initiatives — including ambitious reforestation efforts and the Green Legacy programme — that continue to inspire action across Africa and beyond.”

He further noted Ethiopia’s extensive experience in hosting high-level global and regional forums, crediting its strong institutions and organizational capacity.

As the seat of the African Union and home to numerous global organizations, Addis Ababa is widely regarded as one of the world’s major diplomatic hubs.

Choosing the city for COP32, he said, “reaffirms its vital role in fostering global cooperation and dialogue on the most pressing issues of our time.”

The African Union Commission pledged close collaboration with Ethiopia, the UNFCCC Secretariat, and other partners to ensure COP32 is successful, inclusive, and aligned with Africa’s climate priorities.

Ethiopia’s hosting of COP32 is expected to spotlight Africa’s climate ambitions and vulnerabilities, while pushing for increased adaptation funding, climate finance equity, and global recognition of Africa’s role in climate solutions.

COP32 will take place in Addis Ababa in 2027.