Ethekon Warns Candidates Against Electoral Malpractices Ahead of Thursday By-Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Erastus Ethekon has issued a strong warning to all candidates participating in the Kasipul by-election, urging them to refrain from electoral malpractices and comply fully with the law.

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, Chair Ethekon emphasized that the commission is committed to ensuring a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

He cautioned against activities such as vote-buying, voter intimidation, and manipulation of the voting process, stressing that any violations would lead to strict legal action.

“We urge all candidates and their supporters to uphold the integrity of the electoral process. Any attempt to subvert the law will attract consequences under Kenya’s electoral regulations,” Ethekon said.

He also urged Kenyans to report suspicious activities to safeguard the credibility of the Kasipul by-election.

He earlier declared that the Commision is fully prepared for Thursday’s by-elections, assuring voters and candidates of a transparent and credible process.

He emphasized that all logistical arrangements, including polling materials, staffing, and security, have been finalized to ensure smooth conduct across all affected constituencies.

“The Commission has put in place all necessary measures to guarantee free, fair, and credible by-elections,” Ethekon stated.

He urged candidates, political parties, and the electorate to maintain calm and uphold the rule of law, stressing that any grievances arising from the election should be addressed through judicial channels rather than resorting to chaos or violence.

“We call on all Kenyans to exercise restraint and allow the courts to handle any disputes. Peaceful elections are key to sustaining democracy,” Ethekon added.

The by-elections, which are being held in multiple constituencies, are seen as a test of political stability ahead of the next general elections, with heightened interest from both local and national stakeholders.