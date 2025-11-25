Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured

Ethekon defends his deputy against allegations of interfering in Thursday’s Magarini Constituency by-election

In a letter dated November 24 addressed to Ethekon, Gachagua claimed the Vice Chairperson had engaged in reckless conduct and corrupt covert means to influence the by-election outcome

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Erastus Ethekon has defended his deputy against allegations of interfering in the agencies preparations ahead of the November 27 By-election in Magarini Constituency.

Ekethon assured voters in Magarini and 21 other areas of free and fair by-elections.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This comes after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua complained to Ethekon and demanded the immediate removal and replacement of all presiding officers appointed for Thursday’s Magarini Constituency by-election.

Gachagua accused IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Araphat Abdallah of interfering with the electoral process and attempting to tilt the poll.

In a letter dated November 24 addressed to Ethekon, Gachagua claimed the Vice Chairperson had engaged in reckless conduct and corrupt covert means to influence the by-election outcome.

He alleged that Abdallah travelled to Magarini on November 21, where she “bullied, intimidated and coerced the electoral officials manning the Magarini by-elections” and demanded access to the full list and contacts of presiding officers.

“It is within my knowledge that the IEBC has a deliberate policy not to deploy commissioners or officers from the regions where they come from in an event of an election or a by-election,” Gachagua stated.

The DCP leader further alleged that Abdallah held a meeting at a Malindi hotel alongside Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana and Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro, during which a bribery negotiation was carried out and a figure we shall disclose was agreed upon.

According to the letter, the purported payment was in exchange for the list of presiding officers and instructions to enable the governor bungle the elections in favour of his preferred candidate.

Gachagua claimed Abdallah spent two nights at the hotel and that on November 22, Governor Mung’aro handed in the bribe deposit and was subsequently given a full command of the electoral process to his favour.

“It is shocking and utterly unbelievable that a commissioner of IEBC at the level of a Vice Chairperson can be involved in an extreme drive to bungle a by-election,” Gachagua stated.

He warned that the alleged actions of the Vice Chair cast doubt on the credibility of the commission ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Barely four months into your being in office under the circumstances you clearly know, your Vice Chairperson… is on a reckless spree to bungle a by-election. This is totally unacceptable. This casts every doubt of your 2027 conduct,”the DCP leader stated.

Gachagua demanded immediate disciplinary action, including a full investigation and the stepping down of the Vice Chair.

“We further demand that you restrain and restrict your rogue Vice Chairperson Fahima Araphat Abdallah from bungling the Magarini by-elections and any other elections within the territory of the Republic of Kenya,” he wrote.

He also urged the IEBC to protect officials on the ground from what he termed harassment and intimidation.

“You have the moral duty and responsibility to earn the trust of the people of Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Elections; any perception of dereliction… could throw this great nation into anarchy,”Gachagua noted.

“If an IEBC Commissioner can be involved in an electoral malpractice this early, how can we trust IEBC with the 2027 General Elections?”

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Featured

Government assures voters of enhanced security measures ahead 22 By-elections on Thursday

The government has beefed up security ahead of the November 27 By-election to avert attempts to disrupt the polls. Deputy President Kithure Kindiki warned...

2 hours ago

Featured

10,000 recruits report to NPS training institutions

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Some 10,000 youth who were identified for enlistment into the National Police Service during the nationwide recruitment exercise held...

2 hours ago

crime

DPP, KQ ink Anti-Trafficking Pact after Kenya Seizes 3.2 Tonnes of Narcotics in 2024/25 period

Igonga disclosed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) alone recorded over 40 arrests linked to trafficking syndicates, while more than 150 airline-related trafficking cases have...

7 hours ago

Featured

Teargas, Chaos Rock Gachagua final submission Rally in Narok as Police Disperse Crowd

The confrontation erupted just as Masikonde began addressing the crowd. As he took the microphone, teargas canisters were launched into the gathering, dispersing supporters...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto’s Sh5 trillion vision blurs country and 2027 campaign

President Ruto’s new Sh5 trillion vision has stirred debate, with Kenyans asking whether it’s a real development plan or a strategic 2027 campaign move.

11 hours ago

Top stories

City Hall’s Sh118B pending bills Burden Drops by Sh32B, Sakaja Tells Senators

The governor was summoned to respond to concerns over budget absorption and stalled development projects in the 2022/2023 financial year.

12 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki Vows Firm Action to Block Violence in Mbeere North By-Election

The Deputy President urged residents to turn out in large numbers and vote, appealing to them to back Mr Leo, whom he said had...

12 hours ago

DISPUTED TERRITORY

Lands Court halts eviction of Makongeni Residents and planned demolition of estate.

Justice Charles Mbogo directed the Respondents to immediately restore water and electricity, and barred them from carrying out any further evictions or demolitions pending...

14 hours ago