Catholic Bishop Dominic Kimengich led the mass funeral/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

31 landslide victims laid to rest in Elgeyo Marakwet, govt pledges support

Thirty-one victims of the November 1 landslide in Elgeyo Marakwet were laid to rest in a mass funeral led by Bishop Kimengich. Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen assured families of full government support, including relocation, psychosocial aid, and long-term resettlement.

Published

ELGEYO MARAKWET, Kenya, Nov 21 — Thirty-one victims of the deadly November 1 and 2 landslide in Elgeyo Marakwet were on Friday laid to rest in a solemn mass funeral officiated by Catholic Bishop Dominic Kimengich, marking one of the most painful moments for residents still reeling from the tragedy that claimed forty-one lives.

The emotional ceremony in Chesongoch brought together bereaved families, community members, clergy and top national leaders, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who assured the affected families that the government would deliver full support as directed by President William Ruto.

Murkomen said the grief felt in Chesongoch, Murkutwo, Embobut, Sambirir and Kipkenda remained “immeasurable,” adding that the national government had already activated coordinated interventions to help survivors rebuild their lives.

“I also conveyed condolences from H.E. the President and colleagues in national leadership,” Murkomen said.

“The President has directed us to expedite all the necessary support due to the affected families, and we will implement this to the letter.”

He said efforts to relocate residents from high-risk zones, provide psychosocial support and eventually resettle victims on geologically stable land had already been intensified.

Transparent aid management

Murkomen further directed the County Commissioner to ensure that all government and donor aid is administered transparently, with verified beneficiary lists and zero tolerance for corruption.

The burial follows earlier assurances from Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, who on November 8 reaffirmed the government’s commitment to walk with the families until they are fully restored.

During a visit to the affected communities—who accompanied First Lady Rachel Ruto—Ruku said the State Department for Special Programmes would spearhead rebuilding efforts, including home reconstruction, livelihood restoration, and covering hospital and funeral expenses.

“The people of Marakwet and others affected by disasters across the country must feel that the Government of Kenya, led by President William Ruto, cares for them,” he said.

Ruku further noted that the President had directed ministries and agencies to jointly develop long-term programmes to help vulnerable communities adapt to the growing impacts of climate change and recurring disasters.

The First Lady helped distribute emergency food and non-food items to affected families, earning praise for what Ruku described as “compassionate leadership at a time of national sorrow.”

Bishop Kimengich, who led the funeral rites, urged residents to support one another through the painful healing process, saying the tragedy had left a profound emotional wound across the county.

