Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Editors Guild President Zubeidah Kananu

Kenya

Editors warn media is at risk from economic strain and attacks

“The industry is at a breaking point,” Kananu said, pointing to delayed government advertising payments, shrinking newsroom budgets, Big Tech dominance, and rising job insecurity.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – Kenya’s top editors have raised concerns over the state of the country’s media, saying rising financial pressures and attacks on journalists threaten press freedom ahead of the 2027 General Election.

At the 8th Annual Editors Convention in Kilifi, Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) President Zubeidah Kananu said economic challenges, not censorship, are the biggest threat to journalism.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The industry is at a breaking point,” Kananu said, pointing to delayed government advertising payments, shrinking newsroom budgets, Big Tech dominance, and rising job insecurity.

She urged the government to protect journalists and called for reforms to ensure safety and support independent reporting, especially as elections approach.

More than 20 journalists were injured during the 2024 – 2025 Gen Z protests.

Kananu called for a joint rapid-response system involving the Interior Ministry, Media Council of Kenya, IPOA, ODPP, and the Kenya Media Sector Working Group.

To help the struggling media, KEG proposed several measures key among them speeding up government advertising payments and reducing political influence.

Kananu also stressed the need for media houses to pay salaries on time and support reporters’ mental health.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo on his part said the government is reviewing public advertising models, settling old debts owed to media houses and rolling out a new National Communication Policy (2025–2028).

“Our focus is on identifying balance, future looking approaches and ensure fairness while supporting innovations and growth across the industry,” he said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Health Workforce as Key to UHC Delivery

PS Oluga said the State remains committed to supporting the training, deployment and welfare of health workers across the country.

41 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja Admits Revenue Gaps in Nairobi But Says Digital System Boosting Collections

Sakaja said digitisation is gradually reversing revenue leakages that have persisted for years and eroded the county’s financial potential.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Firms Celebrate Chris Kirubi’s Legacy with Annual Corporate Sports Day

Staff drawn from media, manufacturing, real estate and investment companies participated in track races, team games and other lively contests.

3 hours ago
Ruto’s by-election sweep exposes a harsh truth, online anger isn’t always votes. Real voters backed him, leaving the opposition stunned Ruto’s by-election sweep exposes a harsh truth, online anger isn’t always votes. Real voters backed him, leaving the opposition stunned

Kenya

Ruto’s online haters just met real voters and lost

The people who shout the loudest online are not always the ones who vote.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Releases Sh5mn to Revive Kimira Irrigation Scheme, Boost Rice Production in Homa Bay

LBDA Managing Director Wycliffe Ochiaga said the rehabilitation works target the restoration of about three kilometers of irrigation canals.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Hospital’s Cicely McDonell College Marks 31st Graduation, Commissions 140 Healthcare Professionals

The class achieved an exceptional 98.5% pass rate in professional licensing examinations.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition Filed to Stop Nairobi–Nakuru–Mau Summit Road Project

The PPP Directorate has defended the project, stating it underwent rigorous technical, financial, legal, social, and environmental assessment.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Hails DCP’s ‘Credible Second’ in Magarini, Announces Coast Expansion Drive

Gachagua said Kenga’s results outcome though falling short of victory had surpassed expectations for a political outfit making its debut.

19 hours ago