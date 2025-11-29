Editors warn media is at risk from economic strain and attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – Kenya’s top editors have raised concerns over the state of the country’s media, saying rising financial pressures and attacks on journalists threaten press freedom ahead of the 2027 General Election.

At the 8th Annual Editors Convention in Kilifi, Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) President Zubeidah Kananu said economic challenges, not censorship, are the biggest threat to journalism.

“The industry is at a breaking point,” Kananu said, pointing to delayed government advertising payments, shrinking newsroom budgets, Big Tech dominance, and rising job insecurity.

She urged the government to protect journalists and called for reforms to ensure safety and support independent reporting, especially as elections approach.

More than 20 journalists were injured during the 2024 – 2025 Gen Z protests.

Kananu called for a joint rapid-response system involving the Interior Ministry, Media Council of Kenya, IPOA, ODPP, and the Kenya Media Sector Working Group.

To help the struggling media, KEG proposed several measures key among them speeding up government advertising payments and reducing political influence.

Kananu also stressed the need for media houses to pay salaries on time and support reporters’ mental health.

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo on his part said the government is reviewing public advertising models, settling old debts owed to media houses and rolling out a new National Communication Policy (2025–2028).

“Our focus is on identifying balance, future looking approaches and ensure fairness while supporting innovations and growth across the industry,” he said.