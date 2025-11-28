EACC traces Sh22.9bn in illegal assets, recovers Sh3.4bn in graft crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it recovered Sh22 billion in illegal assets in the last Financial Year.

Speaking during the 2025 Kenya Editors Guild convention on Friday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdi Mohamud indicated that Sh3.4 billion was also recovered during the crackdown as 33 convictions were recorded.

He further disclosed that 175 investigation files on corruption, economic crimes and ethical breaches were concluded and submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for action.

Mohamud observed that this what he described as a strengthening of accountability and enforcement mechanisms in public office.

In addition, the Commission reported that through timely preventive interventions, it managed to stop the potential loss of Sh16.6 billion in public funds, averting what Mohamud noted would have been significant economic damage.

“In the last financial year, 175 investigation files on corruption, economic crimes and ethical breaches were finalized and forwarded to the DPP; 33 convictions on corruption and unethical conduct were recorded; illegally acquired and unexplained assets of Sh22.9B were traced; corruptly acquired assets of KSh3.4B were recovered and through proactive interventions the Commission averted loss of public funds of KSh16.6B,” said Mohamud.

The report underscores continued scrutiny of public institutions at both national and county government levels, with the Commission reiterating its focus on asset recovery, deterrence and institutional integrity reforms as key pillars in combating corruption.