EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre.

World

EACC Arrests Senior Sports Officials Over Sh3.8bn Fraud Scheme

The anti-graft agency said the arrests followed early morning search operations conducted simultaneously in Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Machakos, and Nanyuki counties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested several senior officials from the State Department for Sports over allegations of embezzling KSh3.8 billion through fraudulent procurement schemes and abuse of office.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the anti-graft agency said the arrests followed early morning search operations conducted simultaneously in Nairobi, Kiambu, Nyeri, Machakos, and Nanyuki counties.

The coordinated operation — carried out under court-issued search warrants — targeted the homes and offices of government officials and private business directors believed to be part of a massive corruption network.

Those arrested include Caroline Muthoni Kariuki, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Sports and Otis Mutwiri Nturibi, Deputy Accountant General (ASALs & Regional Development).

Others are David Muasya Musau, Accountant at the State Department for Sports, Dickson Kibunyi Mahia, Director of Turkenya Tours & Safaris Ltd and Afromerch Travel Kenya Ltd and Maureen Wangui Wambugu, Director of Smart Flows Travel Ltd.

According to EACC, the suspects are believed to have unlawfully acquired Sh3,800,563,277 between the 2020/2021 and 2025/2026 financial years through irregular procurement deals and collusion with private contractors.

“The suspects allegedly abused their positions of trust and authority to embezzle public funds through collusion and procurement fraud,” EACC stated.

During the simultaneous search operations, investigators recovered key evidence including cash amounting to Sh3.58 million, land documents, and motor vehicles suspected to have been bought using proceeds of corruption.

EACC noted that the confiscated materials will form part of the evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Following their arrest, the suspects were escorted to EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre, Nairobi, where they are being questioned and their statements recorded.

The commission said it will recommend prosecution for those found culpable and pursue recovery of any unexplained wealth linked to the alleged fraud.

“Upon completion of the investigations, appropriate action will follow — including prosecution of those responsible and recovery of any proceeds of corruption,” the statement added.

The arrests mark one of the largest anti-corruption operations targeting the sports sector in recent years, amid growing calls for transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

