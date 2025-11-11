Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The EAC delegation is attending COP30 with a shared position that promotes nature-based solutions, strengthens transboundary water cooperation, and accelerates the implementation of national climate commitments through regional coordination/COURTESY

EAC

EAC pushes for expanded climate financing at COP30 in Brazil

A highlight of the EAC’s participation is the launch of the Preview Edition of the Lake Victoria State of the Basin Report 2025, developed by the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), an EAC agency, with support from GIZ.

Published

Belém, Brazil, Nov 11 — The East African Community (EAC) is presenting a united regional front at the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil, advocating for expanded access to climate finance for Least Developed Countries and vulnerable communities.

Representing all eight Partner States, the EAC delegation is attending COP30 with a shared position that promotes nature-based solutions, strengthens transboundary water cooperation, and accelerates the implementation of national climate commitments through regional coordination.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

EAC Deputy Secretary General Andrew Ariik, who is leading the delegation, stressed that regional cooperation is central to building climate resilience.

“Our united position ensures that Partner States speak with one voice on the global stage,” Ariik said.

“COP30 is a defining moment for East Africa to demonstrate that regional cooperation is key to building climate resilience.”

A highlight of the EAC’s participation is the launch of the Preview Edition of the Lake Victoria State of the Basin Report 2025, developed by the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), an EAC agency, with support from GIZ.

The report provides comprehensive insights into the ecological health, socio-economic trends, and governance of the Lake Victoria Basin, which supports over 45 million people across five Partner States.

Data-driven climate action

The report also showcases results from German Technical and Financial Cooperation through the Water Information System (WIS), financed by BMZ via KfW under the Lake Victoria Basin Integrated Water Resource Management Program, a €60 million project.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Julia Kronberg, Head of Development Cooperation in Tanzania and the EAC, emphasized the importance of data-driven climate action.

“Germany is proud to partner with the East African Community in promoting data-driven climate action,” she said.

“We hope the report provides a sound basis for financing sustainable infrastructure projects, cross-border water management, and climate adaptation measures that respond to real needs.”

LVBC Executive Secretary Masinde Bwire added that the report will guide evidence-based policy and regional collaboration.

“The State of the Basin Report provides insights that are critical for policy and action. It strengthens transboundary cooperation and supports the communities who depend on Lake Victoria for their livelihoods,” Bwire said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

COP30 in Brazil

Kenya Calls for Global Support to Build Climate-Resilient Cities at COP30

Speaking at the High-Level Panel on Peripheries and Climate Justice at COP30, Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary, Festus Ngeno highlighted Kenya’s leadership in...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Renews Call for Global Fossil Fuel Phase-Out at COP30 in Brazil

Kindiki noted that this milestone has drawn international recognition and positions Kenya to achieve 100 per cent green energy by 2030.

3 days ago

Fifth Estate

BILL GATES: Three tough truths about climate

Although climate change will have serious consequences—particularly for people in the poorest countries—it will not lead to humanity’s demise. People will be able to...

3 days ago

Sustainability Watch

World leaders voice frustration as 1.5°C target deemed “virtually impossible”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the “consensus is gone” on tackling climate change but insisted the UK remains “all in.” Prince William urged...

4 days ago

Sustainability Watch

UNEP warns 1.5°C overshoot now inevitable as world misses Paris Climate targets

UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report 2025 finds the world still off track to meet Paris goals, with temperatures projected to rise up to 2.5°C this...

6 days ago

Sustainability Watch

Guterres urges nations to bring bold emission cuts, climate justice plans to COP30 in Brazil

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls on world leaders to arrive at COP30 in Brazil with ambitious emission reduction plans and climate justice commitments for...

7 days ago

Africa

Calm Returns to Dar es Salaam After Days of Protests

A dusk-to-dawn curfew remains in force in Dar es Salaam, and several government institutions, including universities, have postponed the reporting of first-year students until...

November 2, 2025

Africa

Suluhu Re-elected as Tanzania Opposition Appeals for Regional Mediation

Once INEC announces the winner, the results cannot be overturned either in court or through the INEC dispute resolution tribunal.

November 1, 2025