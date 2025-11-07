MoH unveils bold measures to curb maternal and newborn deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 — The government has unveiled a series of targeted interventions to curb maternal and newborn deaths, reinforcing its commitment to quality healthcare and advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Speaking during the 4th Graduation Ceremony of the Training Institute of Specialised Nursing at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the measures are designed to ensure every mother and newborn receives timely, safe, and dignified care.

Duale outlined key actions, including the launch of a national Reproductive-Age Mortality Survey (RAMOS) to establish the true extent and causes of deaths among women of reproductive age; the digitisation and consistent use of the Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) system; and the enforcement of higher clinical standards on triage and referral, oxygen and blood availability, 24-hour theatre readiness, neonatal resuscitation, respectful maternity care, and consultant support.

“These measures align resources and skills with real-time data to make our interventions timely, targeted, and life-saving,” Duale said, urging all health facilities to maintain functional theatres, conduct regular emergency drills, and integrate respectful maternity care as a professional standard.

“Safety must be a system property, not a slogan,” he emphasized.

‘Fit-for-purpose’

The CS noted that the new interventions build on ongoing reforms under the Fifth Administration’s UHC agenda, anchored on healthcare financing, local manufacturing and commodity security, digitisation of health systems, and the development of a fit-for-purpose health workforce.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening the digital health superhighway, the Social Health Authority (SHA), and KEMSA to promote equitable, affordable, and efficient healthcare delivery across all levels.

The ceremony marked a milestone for the nursing profession, celebrating 77 graduates in Critical Care, Oncology, Perioperative, and Nephrology Nursing — the largest cohort since the institute’s inception.

Duale commended the graduates for their dedication and urged them to uphold professionalism, integrity, and continuous learning to improve patient outcomes nationwide.

He was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, KUTRRH Board Chairperson James Kibugu, and CEO Dr Zeinab Gura, among other dignitaries.