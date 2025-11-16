DRC, M23 Sign Doha framework marking breakthrough for Eastern DRC peace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16— The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement) have signed the Doha Framework for the Peace Agreement, marking a major breakthrough in efforts to end years of conflict in eastern DRC.

The State of Qatar, which has acted as mediator and host of the peace process, announced the signing on Saturday, describing it as “a new and important milestone” that builds on the momentum of the Doha Declaration of Principles signed in July.

According to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the newly signed framework reaffirms both parties’ commitment to addressing the root causes of the conflict through structured dialogue, confidence-building measures, and a phased approach to de-escalation and stabilization.

“It further underscores the priority placed on the protection of civilians, respect for human rights, the safe and dignified return of displaced persons, and the advancement of national reconciliation and unity,” Qatar’s MFA said.

The framework also places national reconciliation and unity at the center of the long-term peace vision and will serve as the “foundational reference document” for the broader peace process.

To operationalize it, the parties have agreed to draft a series of detailed protocols and annexes in the coming weeks.

These will outline specific operational mechanisms, including the consolidation and verification of the ceasefire, troop disengagement modalities, humanitarian access, reintegration pathways, and support for national dialogue.

Overall peace agreement

Once completed, these protocols will form an integral part of the overall peace agreement and guide its phased implementation.

The State of Qatar commended the constructive engagement of both the DRC government and M23 leadership throughout the process.

It also acknowledged the support of regional and global partners, including the United States, the Republic of Togo, and the African Union Commission, noting their “constructive engagement and continuous support” as key to the progress achieved.

Doha reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the process, pledging to accompany the parties through implementation and maintain a neutral platform for dialogue in coordination with regional bodies and the United Nations system.

The signing of the Doha Framework marks a rare moment of optimism in a conflict that has spanned more than a decade.

While key details of the agreement remain to be negotiated, mediators and observers say the willingness of both sides to commit to a structured and phased peace plan represents a meaningful step toward ending one of Africa’s most protracted crises.