Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The framework also places national reconciliation and unity at the center of the long-term peace vision and will serve as the “foundational reference document” for the broader peace process/AU

Africa

DRC, M23 Sign Doha framework marking breakthrough for Eastern DRC peace

The State of Qatar, which has acted as mediator and host of the peace process, announced the signing on Saturday, describing it as “a new and important milestone” that builds on the momentum of the Doha Declaration of Principles signed in July.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16— The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement) have signed the Doha Framework for the Peace Agreement, marking a major breakthrough in efforts to end years of conflict in eastern DRC.

The State of Qatar, which has acted as mediator and host of the peace process, announced the signing on Saturday, describing it as “a new and important milestone” that builds on the momentum of the Doha Declaration of Principles signed in July.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the newly signed framework reaffirms both parties’ commitment to addressing the root causes of the conflict through structured dialogue, confidence-building measures, and a phased approach to de-escalation and stabilization.

“It further underscores the priority placed on the protection of civilians, respect for human rights, the safe and dignified return of displaced persons, and the advancement of national reconciliation and unity,” Qatar’s MFA said.

The framework also places national reconciliation and unity at the center of the long-term peace vision and will serve as the “foundational reference document” for the broader peace process.

To operationalize it, the parties have agreed to draft a series of detailed protocols and annexes in the coming weeks.

These will outline specific operational mechanisms, including the consolidation and verification of the ceasefire, troop disengagement modalities, humanitarian access, reintegration pathways, and support for national dialogue.

Overall peace agreement

Once completed, these protocols will form an integral part of the overall peace agreement and guide its phased implementation.

The State of Qatar commended the constructive engagement of both the DRC government and M23 leadership throughout the process.

It also acknowledged the support of regional and global partners, including the United States, the Republic of Togo, and the African Union Commission, noting their “constructive engagement and continuous support” as key to the progress achieved.

Doha reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the process, pledging to accompany the parties through implementation and maintain a neutral platform for dialogue in coordination with regional bodies and the United Nations system.

The signing of the Doha Framework marks a rare moment of optimism in a conflict that has spanned more than a decade.

While key details of the agreement remain to be negotiated, mediators and observers say the willingness of both sides to commit to a structured and phased peace plan represents a meaningful step toward ending one of Africa’s most protracted crises.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

AU to mark post-conflict reconstruction awareness week from Monday

The African Union will commemorate the 5th AU Awareness Week on Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development, focusing on reparative justice, inclusive recovery, and peace-building across...

19 minutes ago

Africa

Ethiopia’s COP32 win signals rising climate leadership and African unity

Ethiopia has secured the bid to host COP32 in 2027 after unanimous endorsement by the African Group of Negotiators, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...

20 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenyan Phoebe Okowa elected ICJ Judge in UN Security Council vote

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs congratulated Professor Okowa, saying her victory after four rounds of voting by both the UN General Assembly...

3 days ago

Africa

Botswana’s Ian Khama calls Samia Suluhu ‘illegitimate President’ citing flawed polls

Khama, speaking at a governance forum in Lukenya, Machakos, accused Suluhu’s administration of presiding over a flawed and bloody election that betrayed the continent’s...

5 days ago

Africa

‘Absolutely false’: Ruto denies arming Sudan’s RSF

Ruto dismissed allegations that Kenya had facilitated the movement of arms, calling them false.

6 days ago

Africa

AU declares Tanzania’s election flawed and undemocratic

The African Union Election Observation Mission says Tanzania’s October 2025 polls failed to meet democratic standards, citing legal flaws, restricted freedoms, and procedural irregularities,...

November 6, 2025

Africa

Rwanda discharges 143 former armed group members in reintegration efforts

Rwanda’s Demobilization and Reintegration Commission has discharged 143 former armed group members, including ex-FDLR combatants, marking continued progress in the nation’s peace, reintegration, and...

October 31, 2025

Africa

Kigali puzzled as Kinshasa backs out of US-mediated regional economic pact

Rwandan government officials said both delegations had finalized the REIF text under US mediation in Washington, D.C., and were scheduled to initial the document...

October 5, 2025