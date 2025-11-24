Dr Isaac Kalua Green appointed Honorary Warden under KWS Nation Cadre category

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Dr Isaac Kalua Green has been appointed an Honorary Warden of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) under the esteemed Nation Cadre category, one of the highest recognitions granted to civilians who demonstrate exceptional national influence and long-standing commitment to environmental conservation.

The appointment, published in a Special Gazette Notice dated 21 November 2025, places Dr Kalua among a select group of individuals entrusted to support KWS in advancing Kenya’s conservation mission across the country.

According to KWS, the Nation Cadre designation is reserved for Kenyans whose work and leadership transcend regional boundaries, and whose impact on environmental stewardship is considered national in scope.

As an Honorary Warden, Dr Kalua will complement, rather than replace, KWS personnel, with responsibilities that include supporting conservation efforts nationwide, mobilising partnerships, strengthening public understanding of wildlife protection, promoting peaceful coexistence between communities and wildlife, and offering strategic guidance to the service.

The role also involves contributing to policy, advocacy and national dialogue on conservation, especially in areas such as habitat restoration, endangered species protection, and sustainable community benefit from wildlife resources.

Dr Kalua’s appointment acknowledges his decades of work in environmental advocacy and public education, as well as his leadership within Kenya’s climate and conservation sectors. It reflects national confidence in his integrity, wide influence, and ability to mobilise both local and international partnerships in support of Kenya’s natural heritage.

KWS describes the Honorary Warden Nation Cadre role as a service-oriented assignment rather than a ceremonial honour, noting that appointees are expected to offer active support to the country’s conservation agenda.

Dr Kalua’s recognition signals his expanded mandate in championing environmental protection at a national level, and affirms his long-standing contribution to Kenya’s conservation landscape.