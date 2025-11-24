DPP, KQ ink Anti-Trafficking Pact after Kenya Seizes 3.2 Tonnes of Narcotics in 2024/25 period

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Igonga says Kenya has recorded significant narcotics seizures reporting that more than 3.2 tonnes of drugs were intercepted nationwide between 2024 and 2025.

According to recent statistics, more than 3.2 tonnes of narcotics were seized across Kenya between 2024 and 2025, with heroin seizures at airports rising by 27 per cent during the same period.

Igonga disclosed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) alone recorded over 40 arrests linked to trafficking syndicates, while more than 150 airline-related trafficking cases have been documented in the past decade, underscoring the scale and persistence of the threat.

He made the remarks as the ODPP and Kenya Airways agreed to collaborate on early detection and reporting of trafficking victims, as well as improved investigative coordination and evidence handling.

The partnership will also include joint staff training, real-time intelligence sharing, and standardised evidence protocols.

“During the discussions, both institutions agreed on several key areas of action. Central to the talks was the development of a structured operational framework for early detection and reporting of trafficking victims, including improved coordination in investigative processes and evidence handling,” the Igonga revealed.

The DPP emphasised that enhanced cooperation between aviation security units, investigative agencies, and prosecutors would improve case outcomes and disrupt the criminal infrastructure behind trafficking operations.

The Igonga led agency further proposed the establishment of a dedicated liaison mechanism integrating Kenya Airways Security, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Anti-Narcotics Unit (DCI-ANU), and the ODPP.

The mechanism would focus on aviation-related offences, expedite information flow, and enable rapid response to emerging threats.

Other areas of collaboration discussed included enhancement of internal compliance controls and integrity measures within the airline, particularly for frontline staff who are vulnerable to infiltration, coercion, or corruption by organised crime networks.