NATIONAL NEWS

DPP Ingonga Urges Speedy Implementation of Traffic Justice Reforms

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, has called on the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) Working Committee on Traffic Reforms to fast-track the implementation of reforms aimed at curbing the rising cases of traffic offences and malpractices across the country.

Speaking when he hosted the committee at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Ingonga stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration to promote road safety and improve the efficiency of the justice system in handling traffic-related cases.

He said the ODPP plays a central role in ensuring effective prosecution of traffic offences, offering legal guidance to investigators, and promoting uniformity in charging decisions across the country.

“The ODPP remains committed to working with all stakeholders under the NCAJ framework to streamline traffic case management and promote safer roads,” the DPP said.

“We must expedite these reforms to ensure a more efficient, transparent, and accountable system that protects the lives of road users and upholds the rule of law.”

Mr. Ingonga emphasised that an integrated and well-coordinated approach among institutions such as the Judiciary, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), and the National Police Service (NPS) is key to achieving accountability and fairness in the administration of traffic justice.

The NCAJ Working Committee on Traffic Reforms is mandated to propose measures to streamline traffic law enforcement, enhance case management, and improve coordination among agencies involved in road safety and justice delivery.

The DPP’s remarks come amid growing public concern over road accidents and rising traffic indiscipline, with authorities pledging stronger enforcement and judicial efficiency to deter violations.

