Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki Congratulates Election Winners, Urges Unity — Says Losers Still Leaders Whose Ideas Matter

Kindiki said that even those who lost should not be written off — “losers remain leaders whose ideas still matter.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 -Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has congratulated all candidates declared winners in Thursday’s by-elections, urging Kenyans to rally behind the new leaders and work together for national development.

In a message emphasising unity, Kindiki said that even those who lost should not be written off — “losers remain leaders whose ideas still matter.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at a recent church service in Kapsabet, Kindiki called on political actors and supporters to tone down divisive rhetoric and focus on delivering services to Kenyans.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive development and respectful politics across the country.

Kindiki’s message echoes his previous statements warning against inflammatory and tribal-based politics, and stressing that Kenya’s progress depends on tolerance, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to national cohesion.

He also called on the winners to immediately get to work, reminding them that winning an election is not the end but the beginning of a service-oriented journey to deliver on voters’ expectations.

For those who didn’t win, Kindiki urged them to remain engaged: he stressed that good ideas and constructive voices continue to matter in building the country, regardless of electoral outcomes.

As by-election petitions and seat changes reshape the political landscape, the Deputy President’s appeal for unity and service comes as a call to transcend factional divides — a plea for collective focus on development ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM Retains Ugunja Seat as Moses Omondi Declared MP-Elect

UGUNJA, Kenya, Nov 28 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Moses Omondi has been declared the winner of the Ugunja parliamentary by-election after garnering...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA’s David Ndakwa Declared MP-Elect in Malava After Tight Race

Ndakwa secured 21,564 votes, narrowly defeating his main challenger Seth Panyako of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), who garnered 20,210 votes.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Defence to Seek ‘No Case to Answer’ Ruling in Maxine Wahome Murder Trial

Wahome, who has faced the charge since 2022, is accused of causing Khan’s death following an incident at her Kilimani apartment.

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Vote Counting Underway in 22 Electoral Areas After Day Marked by Violence

Polling officially closed at 5:00 PM, and tallying has commenced in constituency and ward tallying centres

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

17 Youths Arrested in Kasipul Patrolling with Crude Weapons

Rachuonyo South Sub-County Police Commander Philemon Saera said the arrests followed intelligence reports of youths moving around in Probox vehicles.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Launches National Strategy to Tackle Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Threats

The government framed the initiative as a necessary response to a spectrum of risks that often remain invisible until it’s too late.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Urges Women to Leverage Affirmative Action for Economic Empowerment

The President pointed out that some government programmes such as the Hustler Fund closely mirror women table banking initiatives across the country.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate plenary to hold Nyaribo impeachment hearing on Dec 4 & 5

Governor Nyaribo was removed from office after 23 MCAs voted in favor of the motion.

18 hours ago