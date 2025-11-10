Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ODM Chairperson Governor Gladys Wanga with Interim Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga during a memorial in Migori County held to honour the late Party Leader Raila Odinga/Homa Bay

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM 20th anniversary fete kicks off this week, Ruto to grace founders’ dinner

Interim Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga said ODM@20 commemoration will reflect on two decades of political struggle, sacrifice, and service to the Kenyan people — and reaffirm the party’s vision for the future.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will kick off its 20th anniversary celebrations with a Disability League Breakfast in Mombasa on Friday, marking the start of a three-day commemoration of the event postponed in October.

The commemoration which will also honour the late party leader Raila Odinga, hailed as the Father of Modern Democracy in Kenya, will feature events attended by founding members including President William Ruto .

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Interim Party Leader Senator Oburu Oginga said ODM@20 commemoration will reflect on two decades of political struggle, sacrifice, and service to the Kenyan people — and reaffirm the party’s vision for the future.

The celebrations will feature a series of thematic events culminating in the Founders’ Dinner on Saturday evening at Sarova Whitesands, to be graced by President Ruto.

“ODM@20 is not merely a marker in time — it is a renewal of our oath to defend democracy, protect hard-won freedoms, and continue the fight for equality, social justice, and a Kenya for all,” Dr. Oburu said.

Full Programme of ODM@20

Thursday, November 13:
A special sitting of the National Governing Council (NGC) will precede the main events, focusing on strengthening party structures and charting ODM’s strategic direction.

Friday, November 14:

  • 7:00am – 9:00am: ODM Disability League Breakfast
  • 10:00am – 1:00pm: Side-by-Side Summits — featuring the ODM Women’s Summit and ODM Youth Summit
  • 6:00pm – 12:00 midnight: Youth Concert celebrating two decades of activism and political engagement

Saturday, November 15:

  • 7:30am – 2:00pm at Mama Ngina WaterfrontCelebration of Baba’s Vision, Achievements & Legacy
  • 6:30pm: ODM Founders’ Dinner at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort, where leaders, allies, and friends of ODM will honour the party’s journey and reaffirm commitment to its ideals.

Sunday, November 16:
An Inter-Religious Thanksgiving Service will close the commemorations, paying tribute to the life, leadership, and legacy of the party’s late leader.

Oburu described the anniversary as a “solemn yet celebratory moment”, adding that the party’s journey has been defined by resilience, reform, and renewal.

“Together, we shall secure the legacy. Together, we shall secure the future,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

What We Learn From The Legacy Of Raila Odinga

Arguments have been made on the fallen Kenyan political maestro, the late Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga as a leader whose political imprints into the...

October 29, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu Oginga assumes office as acting ODM leader

The visit marks a key moment in the party’s transition following the death of long-serving leader Raila Odinga.

October 27, 2025

Kenya

Oburu Oginga assumes office as interim ODM Leader

His assumption of office comes as the party prepares for its 20th anniversary celebrations and charts its future in the post-Raila era.

October 27, 2025

Politics

ODM Central Committee convenes inaugural meeting after Raila’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Central Management Committee meets today for the first time since former Prime Minister Raila...

October 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila Jr assumes as head of Raila Odinga family, Oburu retains clan role

Oginga emphasized that the event was purely cultural and not political, saying it was conducted in accordance with long-standing Luo customs that guide succession...

October 23, 2025

Featured

ODM leadership meets on Monday to map the post-Raila era

Abdulswamud who is also the ODM Party leader confirmed that the meeting will recieve a status update from the technical team set up to...

October 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetang’ula assures British envoy of timely passage of election laws

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has assured that Parliament will expedite the review and passage of all election-related bills to ensure the IEBC is...

October 22, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga accuses Ruto of ‘bottomless greed’ over ‘weak’ privatisation law

Maraga warned that under the new law, the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury could unilaterally prepare and approve a privatization program valid for eight years,...

October 21, 2025