Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) Chairperson Josephat Kabeabea/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Disgraced Anti-Counterfeit Authority boss to be arraigned Monday

Disgraced ACA boss Josephat Kabeabea is set for arraignment at Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over bribery and money laundering following EACC probe.

SEO Keywords:

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 — Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) Board Chair Josephat Kabeabea is set to be arraigned on Monday at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court to face multiple corruption-related charges, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced.

Kabeabea faces charges of receiving a bribe, contrary to Section 6(1)(a) as read with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act, as well as acquisition and possession of proceeds of crime, contrary to Sections 4(a) and 4(c) as read with Section 16(1) of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The suspect was arrested on November 14 over allegations involving bribery, extortion of both local and foreign investors, and unexplained wealth.

EACC stated that upon completing investigations, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) agreed with its recommendation to charge Kabeabea with the corruption offences.

As part of the probe, the Commission conducted coordinated searches at his residence and ACA offices, following court orders obtained after preliminary investigations into multiple complaints against him.

Sh5mn bribe demand

According to EACC, the most recent incident occurred on November 11 when Kabeabea allegedly demanded a Sh5 million bribe from a Chinese national operating as Hongda Automotive Limited.

“The suspect, while holding the position of Board Chair at the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, allegedly accused the company of selling counterfeit goods and demanded the bribe, threatening that failure to comply would lead to the complainants being detained for dealing in counterfeit products,” the Commission said.

The complainants reportedly refused the initial demand, insisting it had no legal basis. Kabeabea allegedly scaled down the bribe multiple times — first to Sh1 million, then Sh300,000, and finally Sh150,000.

When the complainants said they did not have the money, the suspect allegedly provided a mobile number for the payment and ordered that they be unhandcuffed and allowed to leave.

Investigators say the final Sh150,000 payment was later sent to the number, believed to be registered to Kabeabea’s personal driver.

EACC said it has verified that Kabeabea visited Hongda Automotive’s premises on November 10 and 11, and investigators have since retrieved CCTV footage and recorded witness statements as part of the ongoing case.

The Commission also indicated that the November incident appears linked to an earlier case in October 2025, where Kabeabea allegedly demanded Sh10 million from UNIPRO Limited and received Sh8 million after threatening the company with accusations of trading in counterfeit goods.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Nationwide police recruitment drive underway following High Court green light

The recruitment, targeting 10,000 police constables, began at 8am on Monday and will run until 5pm, marking one of the largest single-day recruitment exercises...

23 minutes ago

Featured

Police seeks to recruit 10,000 constables

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – The recuritment of 10,000 police constables is currently underway at 427 centers across the country. The one-day exercise kicked-off...

27 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP approves bribery charges against Anti-Counterfeit Authority boss

The charges follow an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which found that Kabeabea demanded a bribe to interfere with an ongoing...

47 minutes ago

Kenya

Shakira Wafula quits from Maraga’s Presidential Campaign team

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Social activist Shakira Wafula has resigned as Secretary of David Maraga’s Presidential Campaign Political Committee. In a statement posted...

48 minutes ago

Headlines

ELOG Accuses Public Officers of Political Bias Ahead of Nov 27 By-Election

ELOG cited Section 12 of the Political Parties Act, which prohibits public officers from engaging in political activities that could compromise or undermine the...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Urges Political Leaders to Tone Down Rhetoric, Pledges Development

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on political leaders to exercise restraint in their public statements, warning that inflammatory...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA Reports Violence Plot in Mbeere North, Blames Gachagua Allies

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has lodged a formal complaint at Ishiara Police Station, accusing Democratic Congress Party (DCP)...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2025 WAD Half Marathon Registration Begins as Kenya Targets AIDS-Free Future

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – The Ministry of Health has officially opened registration for the 2025 World AIDS Day (WAD) Half Marathon, a national...

2 days ago