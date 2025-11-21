Connect with us

County News

Fierce fire engulfs Diani Reef Hotel in Kwale

Published

DIANI, Kenya, Nov 21 — A fierce fire has broken out at the luxury Diani Reef Hotel in Diani, Kwale County, threatening nearby properties including the Diamond Leisure Hotel.

Eyewitnesses reported the blaze, which started earlier Friday, spreading rapidly due to strong winds, complicating firefighting efforts.

The hotel said no one was in immediate danger.

Footage shared online showed a thick smoke and flames emerging from a large sections of the hotel.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. However, this is not the first fire incident at the hotel.

The Kenya Red Cross reported a similar fire at Diani Reef Hotel on September 8 2024.

