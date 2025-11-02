Death toll in Marakwet East landslide rises to 21

Nov 2 – The death toll from the landslide in Elgeyo Marakwet has risen to 21, with dozens more still missing.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said the bodies had been transferred to a nearby airstrip after the landslide in Marakwet East late on Friday night.

He said on X that more than 30 people were still unaccounted for after being reported missing by their families, while 25 people with serious injuries had been airlifted to receive further medical attention.

The Kenyan Red Cross, which is helping to coordinate rescue efforts, said the most affected areas are still not accessible by road due to mudslides and flash flooding. The government paused the search and rescue operation on Saturday evening but said it would resume on Sunday.

Aerial view of the devastation in Marakwet East, where heavy rains triggered a deadly landslide that killed 21 people and left dozens missing on November 1, 2025.

“Preparation to supply more food and non-food relief items to the victims is underway,” said Murkomen, adding that military and police choppers are on standby to transport the items. Kenya is in its second rainy season, when it usually experiences a few weeks of wet weather compared to a heavier, more prolonged period earlier in the year, and the government has urged people living near seasonal rivers as well as areas that experienced landslides on Friday to move to safer ground.

Meanwhile, flash flooding and landslides in Uganda, near the border with Kenya, have killed several people since Wednesday; on Saturday, the Uganda Red Cross said another mudslide had occurred in Kapsomo village in the east of the country, destroying a house and killing four people, while floods had severely affected most villages near riverbanks in Bulambuli District and continuous heavy rainfall had caused the Rivers Astiri and Sipi to overflow, resulting in widespread destruction of homes, crops and community infrastructure.