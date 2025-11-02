Death toll from Marakwet East landslide rises to 26 as search continues for 25 missing

Nov 2 – The death toll from the Marakwet East landslide has risen to 26 after five more bodies were recovered on Sunday, the government has said, as rescuers continue to search for 25 people still missing following Friday night’s disaster in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the bodies were taken to the nearby Kapteren Airstrip for identification and collection by families. He added that 26 people have been treated in hospitals after being airlifted from the scene with serious injuries.

Murkomen said the multi-agency team drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, National Government Administration Officers, the Kenya Red Cross, the National Disaster Operations Centre and the county government resumed search and rescue at first light after operations were briefly halted on Saturday because of poor weather and blocked access roads.

A rescuer carries a survivor from the mud and debris in Marakwet East on November 2, 2025 as multi-agency teams race against time to reach dozens still missing after the landslide.

“The search and rescue has entered day two. We have also flagged off food and non-food items from our Ministry, the State Department for Special Programmes and well-wishers, which have been airlifted to the people affected by the tragedy,” he said, noting that military and police helicopters were on standby to ferry supplies and evacuate more victims.

Relief items already dispatched include 600 bags of rice, 520 bags of beans, 1,000 blankets, 300 mattresses, 30 boxes of soap and 10 bales of sanitary towels. Murkomen said the Elgeyo Marakwet County Government was putting in place a framework to guide contributions from members of the public, organisations and companies that wish to support those displaced.

The Kenya Red Cross said some of the worst-hit villages remain inaccessible by road due to mud, debris and flash flooding, warning that the tally could climb if those still missing are not found alive. The agency said it was working with the national government to open corridors for rescue teams and heavy machinery.

Kenya is currently in its short-rains season and authorities have asked families living near seasonal rivers, escarpments and areas that experienced slides on Friday to move to safer ground, saying the saturated hillsides in the Kerio Valley belt could trigger fresh landslides.

Murkomen paid tribute to the responders, saying: “I wish to appreciate the multi-agency team led by the Ministry of Interior and the military for their swift and coordinated response to the Marakwet East catastrophic landslide,” adding that he was joined on the ground by Governors Stephen Sang and Jonathan Bii, Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku, PSs Chris Kiptoo and Ismail Maalim, Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Uganda is also counting losses from mudslides and floods in the east of the country after days of heavy rain, with homes, farms and village infrastructure washed away.