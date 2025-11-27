DAP-K Candidate Seth Panyako Claims Assassination Plot in Malava

MALAVA, Kenya, Nov 27 – Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) candidate Seth Panyako has alleged that there is a plot to assassinate him, raising tension in the constituency as campaigns continue.

Panyako claimed that unidentified individuals have been trailing him and that he has received intelligence pointing to a planned attack on his life.

He did not disclose specific suspects but described the threat as coordinated and politically motivated.

“I have information that there are plans to eliminate me,” Panyako said, calling on security agencies to intervene before the situation escalates.

The candidate urged police to provide him with additional protection, arguing that the security of aspirants is critical to ensuring a peaceful election.

He also appealed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and government authorities to guarantee a fair and safe political environment for all contestants.

Local security officials had yet to respond publicly to the claims by the time of reporting.