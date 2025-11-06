CS Ogamba Clarifies Boarding Fees in Public Schools Remain Unchanged at Sh22,244

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Education Cabinet Secretary JuliusOgamba has dismissed reports claiming that the government has revised boarding school fees for public secondary schools, maintaining that the amount payable remains Sh22,244 per student annually.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ogamba said no new circular or directive has been issued to alter the existing fee structure, which has been in place since 2021 under the government’s cost-sharing policy.

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that the official boarding school fee remains Sh22,244 per learner. Any claims of an increase or adjustment are incorrect,” the CS stated.

Ogamba urged school administrators and parents to rely only on official communications from the Ministry of Education, warning institutions against imposing unauthorized levies.

The clarification comes amid public concern over reports suggesting possible fee reviews ahead of the 2026 academic calendar.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to keeping education affordable and ensuring all students continue learning without financial disruption.