CS Murkomen Urges Parliament to Boost Funding for Security Infrastructure

Murkomen underscored the government’s commitment to modernising the security sector while linking development to peace-building.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 — Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called on Parliament to increase funding for security infrastructure, saying sustained investment in roads, housing, and communication systems is key to achieving lasting peace and stability across the country.

Appearing before the Senate Plenary on Tuesday to answer questions on security and national administration, Murkomen underscored the government’s commitment to modernising the security sector while linking development to peace-building.

“Banditry will not be won through guns and arresting people but through the development of infrastructure such as roads and enhancing security equipment,” Murkomen said.

The CS said the Ministry requires adequate resources to construct security roads, improve police housing, and acquire modern communication systems that would enhance operations in remote and banditry-prone areas.

Murkomen also highlighted the achievements of the Jukwaa la Usalama forums held across all 47 counties, noting that they have strengthened cooperation among security agencies, local administrators, and citizens in addressing grassroots-level challenges.

“The Jukwaa la Usalama engagements have improved collaboration and trust, allowing security officers to work hand in hand with communities to prevent and resolve conflicts,” he stated.

The CS reported significant progress in Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU), which is ongoing in Kerio Valley, Samburu, Laikipia, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, and parts of Meru County.

He noted that calm has been restored in several affected regions, with trading centres reopening and schools resuming normal operations following months of insecurity.

“Lasting peace comes when security and development move together. Our investment in infrastructure is not just about security — it is about restoring dignity and opportunity to communities that have long been isolated,” Murkomen added.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that every Kenyan, regardless of location, enjoys safety and equal access to public services.

Murkomen further assured senators that, with Parliament’s support, the Ministry will continue investing in systems that guarantee peace, stability, and national unity.

