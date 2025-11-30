County First Ladies Target Health Equity, Education Access in New Plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – The County First Ladies Association (CFLA) has launched an ambitious four-year strategic plan aimed at transforming health, education, gender equality and economic resilience across all 47 counties.

Unveiled in Nairobi, the 2025–2028 blueprint outlines wide-ranging community-focused interventions that seek to uplift women, children, youth and vulnerable households through improved access to healthcare, stronger learning systems, enhanced livelihoods and climate-smart development.

CFLA Chairperson Alamitu Jattani described the plan as a people-centred roadmap designed to accelerate progress made over the last decade under devolved structures.

“The strategy places communities at the centre of development. Our goal is to ensure no woman, youth or child is left behind,” she said.

A substantial portion of the plan targets health outcomes, particularly for women and children. The Association is set to scale up access to family planning, immunisation, nutrition programmes, and sexual and reproductive health services for adolescents.

CFLA also plans to expand early detection and management of cancer and other non-communicable diseases, building on the expansion of EMPOWER Clinics which now operate in 18 counties. Through outreach, screening and partnerships with health agencies, the initiative aims to reduce late-stage diagnoses and improve survival rates.

Under the new strategy, counties will intensify support for early childhood development, improve access to primary education, and promote STEM opportunities for girls.

The plan commits to strengthening mentorship, supporting school re-entry for teenage mothers, and widening access to vocational training.

Successful county programmes such as school milk feeding, kitchen gardens, and menstrual hygiene support will be expanded to increase school retention and learner performance in underserved regions.

The Association has pledged stronger advocacy against gender-based violence, female genital mutilation, widow disinheritance, and child marriage.

Through community engagement, county partnerships, and national awareness campaigns, CFLA seeks to promote positive cultural values that uphold dignity, equality and women’s rights.

To strengthen livelihoods, the strategy proposes scaling up financial literacy programmes, enterprise training, and micro-financing opportunities for women, youth and persons with disabilities. Collaboration with financial institutions will form a key pillar of the empowerment agenda.

Recognising climate change as a growing threat to food security and public health, CFLA will lead communities in climate-resilient practices and push for county-level policy frameworks linking environment and health.

Internally, the Association intends to reinforce its secretariat, improve monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, and enhance accountability structures to support effective implementation.

“Our strength lies in unity across all 47 counties and in the partnerships that amplify our work,” Jattani said, urging government, civil society, private sector and development partners to join the rollout.

CFLA emphasizes that achieving the plan’s objectives requires collaboration at every level — from county governments to grassroots communities — to sustain progress and deliver equitable development outcomes countrywide.