KRA Chairperson Ndiritu Muriithi presents the NGO of the Year Award to Compassionate International team during the NGO of the Year Awards in Nairobi. Mr Muriithi said NGOs pay Sh53bn in taxes annually.

NATIONAL NEWS

Compassion International crowned NGO of the Year

The awards ceremony, held at the Grand Argyle Hotel in Nairobi, brought together more than 300 leaders from civil society, government, and donor organizations to celebrate exceptional contributions to Kenya’s development.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Compassion International was crowned NGO of the Year at the second edition of the NGOs Awards, while Dr. Emily Koech, head of the education nonprofit CIHEB, took home the CEO of the Year honor.

The awards ceremony, held at the Grand Argyle Hotel in Nairobi, brought together more than 300 leaders from civil society, government, and donor organizations to celebrate exceptional contributions to Kenya’s development.

Ninety NGOs were shortlisted across 18 categories, with winners determined through a hybrid model of public voting (60 per cent) and a panel of multidisciplinary experts (40 per cent).

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Chairman Hon. Ndiritu Mureithi highlighted the sector’s economic significance, revealing that NGOs contributed Sh53 billion in taxes annually, mostly through PAYE remittances from employees.

“The sector comprises 11,000 registered organizations employing more than 40,000 people. Although most NGOs are tax-exempt, their employees, suppliers, and others contribute significantly to government revenue,” Mureithi said.

Sustained impact

The awards recognized organizations excelling in diverse fields, from healthcare and education to human rights and environmental advocacy.

Notable winners included comedian-turned-philanthropist Eric Omondi, named People’s Champion, and Christian Blind Mission (CBM), awarded Best in Healthcare.

Repeat winners such as Buckner International, PACIDA, and HENNET were also celebrated for their sustained impact.

Other category winners included:

  • Best in Children: Mkomani Clinic Society
  • Best in Agriculture: Self Help Africa
  • Best in Education: Buckner International Kenya
  • Best in Humanitarian: World Relief Kenya
  • Best in Water and Sanitation: PACIDA
  • Best in Disability Inclusion: Cheshire Disability Services
  • Foundation of the Year: AMG Foundation
  • Government Partnership: Nutrition International
  • NGOs Partnership of the Year: Health NGOs Network (HENNET)
  • Best Use of Social Media: Kenya Red Cross
  • Best in Peace Building: PACIDA
  • Best in Women and Girl Child: Light Up Hope Africa
  • Best in Governance and Human Rights: Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW)
  • Best in Environment and Climate Change: Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA)

The awards, organized by NGOs Hub, sought to spotlight the work and influence of civil society organizations across Kenya.

According to the latest report by the Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (formerly the NGOs Board), the sector received Sh196 billion in funding in 2023/24 and employed 79,350 people, underscoring its role as a key driver of development.

