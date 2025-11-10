Koome roots for stronger monitoring, evaluation to optimise justice sector delivery

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged justice sector institutions to strengthen their Monitoring and Evaluation functions to ensure effective implementation of the guiding framework for Kenya’s justice sector.

Speaking during the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual Report 2024–2025 and the Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Guiding Framework for Kenya’s Justice Sector on Monday, CJ Koome said the framework represents a cultural shift toward evidence-based decision-making, performance tracking, and adaptive learning within the justice system.

“By institutionalising monitoring, evaluation, and learning across all justice sector agencies, we ensure that progress is not left to perception and rhetoric, but is anchored in measurable outcomes. This is a significant step toward rebuilding public trust and demonstrating the tangible value of reform to the people we serve,” said CJ Koome.

The Chief Justice noted that the Annual Report for FY 2024/25 celebrates the collective achievements of the justice sector and provides a comprehensive account of efforts to enhance institutional performance, strengthen coordination, and advance access to justice for all Kenyans.

Among the key milestones highlighted in the report are the development of the Anti-Corruption Strategic Guiding Framework for Kenya’s Justice Sector and the Strategic Guiding Framework for Greening the Justice Sector.

The former marks a major step in the sector’s collective resolve to combat corruption and economic crimes, while the latter underscores the sector’s recognition of environmental stewardship as a pillar of justice.

“The Anti-Corruption Strategic Guiding Framework provides a coordinated, multi-agency approach for justice sector institutions to prevent, detect, and respond to corruption and economic crimes,” said CJ Koome.

She added: “The Strategic Guiding Framework for Greening the Justice Sector seeks to mainstream climate consciousness, sustainable resource use, and eco-friendly practices in our operations as actors in the justice sector.”

CJ Koome noted that the NCAJ Annual Report documents significant strides in strengthening institutional capacity through investments in human capital, ICT, infrastructure, and financial management. It also acknowledges the critical role played by Court Users Committees and grassroots forums in bridging the gap between justice institutions and communities — ensuring that justice is not a distant ideal but a lived reality.

To further strengthen the National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ), the CJ urged Members of the National Assembly to prioritize the passage of the NCAJ Bill. She also called on Parliament to consider and pass the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code Amendment Bills already submitted for legislative review.

Justice Koome reaffirmed NCAJ’s commitment to enhancing digital integration, promoting ICT system interoperability, and harnessing data to facilitate coordinated, efficient, and transparent justice processes.

Speaking during the same event, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen committed to supporting NCAJ in finalizing crucial reforms that strengthen the criminal justice sector, including the enactment of the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code reforms.

“Our arms of government are like the legs of a stool, each critical in its own way, but not useful without the other two. The Judiciary, the Legislature, and the Executive should complement each other for the proper functioning of our democracy,” stated CS Murkomen.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya cited persistent budget disparities and inadequacies as key challenges confronting the justice sector, noting that the mismatch between institutional mandates and allocated resources continues to undermine optimal performance.

“For the Financial Year 2024/2025, the sector required KShs 327.5 billion but received only KShs 196.4 billion — leaving a funding gap of KShs 131.1 billion. Such disparities create imbalances among interdependent institutions. When one institution is underfunded, the ripple effect is felt across the entire justice chain,” said CRJ Mokaya.