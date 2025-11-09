Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall moves to Institutionalize School Feeding Through New Policy Framework

The policy seeks to officially institutionalize the Dishi na County program, ensuring that all learners across Nairobi have permanent, legal access to nutritious, safe, and affordable daily meals.

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Nov 9 — The Nairobi City County Government’s (NCCG) Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group, led by Esther Mogusu, Director of School Feeding, is making significant progress toward finalizing the Nairobi City County School Feeding Policy.

“This policy will anchor school feeding as a core, coordinated, and sustainable county system — marking a strategic shift from ad hoc feeding initiatives to a fiscally accountable, results-based social investment that enhances learning outcomes, promotes equity, and strengthens community well-being,” said Mogusu.

Grounded in the constitutional rights to nutrition, health, and education as enshrined in Articles 43 and 53, the policy aims to address the long-standing challenges of sustainability, standardization, and equitable coverage faced by previous initiatives. It also aligns with the County’s broader commitments to social protection and inclusive growth.

“This is more than just feeding children; it is an investment in Nairobi’s future human capital, as envisioned by Governor Sakaja Johnson. The policy embeds Dishi na County into the very fabric of governance — guaranteeing that no child is left behind due to hunger, securing their right to education, and setting them up for future success,” emphasized Ruth Owuor, Director of City Education.

One of the policy’s key objectives is to ensure that all learners receive safe, diverse, and nutritious meals that improve health, concentration, attendance, and retention. It also integrates urban agriculture and local food systems into the supply chain, stimulating local economic growth and supporting small-scale producers.

“This policy is the first critical step. It sets clear standards for quality and safety while enabling us to build a robust School Feeding Fund that guarantees resource efficiency and transparency — protecting this vital program from political and administrative cycles,” said Lily Kidenda, Nominated Member of the County Assembly and Member of the Education and Health Committees.

The Nairobi City County Government remains committed to its vision of “A City of Order, Dignity, and Opportunity for All.” Through flagship initiatives such as Dishi na County, the NCCG continues to enhance public welfare, improve urban infrastructure, and deliver equitable services in education, health, and economic empowerment across the capital.

The multi-sectoral team involved in this policy development process includes technical experts from the Health, Wellness & Nutrition, Finance & Economic Planning, Public Communication, Education, and Legal sectors. Among them are Kefa Omanga, Director of Donor Coordination; Godfrey Ochele, Director of Public Participation; and other key departmental representatives.

