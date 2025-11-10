City Hall moves on properties flouting repaintment directive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – The Nairobi City County Government is set to launch a crackdown on properties that have failed to comply with a 14-day directive to repaint their buildings.

The order applies to property owners, tenants, and management agents in key commercial zones.

The directive, issued by Acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali, requires that all buildings within the Central Business District (CBD), Westlands, Upper Hill, Ngara, Kirinyaga Road, and other designated shopping centers be repainted and sanitized to meet public health and housing standards.

Grounded in the Public Health Act (Cap 242) and the Physical and Land Use Planning Act (2019), the notice warns that failure to comply constitutes a breach of the law and will result in statutory closure and possible prosecution.

“This notice takes effect immediately and shall remain valid for fourteen (14) days only. Failure, neglect, or refusal to comply with this directive will lead to closure orders and prosecutions under Sections 115, 118, and 126 of the Public Health Act,” the notice read.

Akumali emphasized that the exercise reflects growing awareness and cooperation among property owners in maintaining Nairobi’s cleanliness and public health standards.