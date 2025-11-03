City Hall, Kidogo Early Years Partner to Transform Childcare Services

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Nov 3 – Machakos, Saturday, November 1, 2025 — The Nairobi City County Government (NCCG), in partnership with social enterprise Kidogo Early Years (KEYs), has unveiled a new blueprint to transform childcare in the city through a robust policy and regulatory framework.

Judy Macharia, Head of Community Health Services, said the initiative is part of Governor Johnson Sakaja’s agenda to institutionalize sustainable Early Childhood Development (ECD).

“Our children are our future, and we are committed to developing policies and frameworks that support their welfare,” she said.

The partnership launched the Childcare Mapping Tool, which identified over 4,000 day care centers across Nairobi, providing the first detailed view of informal childcare services.

Kidogo’s Elaine Wacuka said the data-driven tool will help identify underserved areas and guide targeted interventions.

The three-year program will build capacity for childcare providers and operationalize the Nairobi City County Child Care Facilities Regulations (2025), ensuring equity, quality, and sustainability in early childcare.