The assault occurred at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret and drew widespread public outrage after the video circulated on social media, prompting calls for the perpetrator’s deportation/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

Chinese manager’s contract terminated after assault on Kenyan worker

Chinese worker’s contract terminated after assaulting Kenyan colleague at Eldoret TCM Mabati Factory amid calls from COTU for stronger labour enforcement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 — The Chinese Embassy in Kenya has confirmed that the Chinese manager caught on video assaulting a Kenyan colleague has had his contract terminated, following mounting calls for swift government action.

The Embassy said the move is part of broader measures to address the incident and ensure accountability.

“As we are informed, the company’s management has immediately terminated the Chinese worker’s contract and will consider further disciplinary action,” a statement released on Monday read.

The Embassy emphasized that the incident is isolated and should not affect broader investment cooperation between Chinese and Kenyan companies.

“It is a reminder to all Chinese citizens in Kenya to uphold mutual respect with Kenyan colleagues and comply with Kenyan laws, regulations, and cultural customs,” the statement added.

Public outrage

The assault occurred at TCM Mabati Factory in Eldoret and drew widespread public outrage after the video circulated on social media, prompting calls for the perpetrator’s deportation.

The incident has intensified pressure from organizations and individuals demanding government action.

On Saturday, the Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya) (COTU) urged authorities to swiftly deport the Chinese national, describing the case as part of a “worsening pattern” of abuse in some foreign-owned firms.

“The Government of Kenya must guarantee the dignity of Kenyans working in foreign investments,” said COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, citing reports from Export Processing Zones (EPZs) where workers were allegedly forced to sing Chinese songs while enduring verbal abuse.

In a separate letter to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Atwoli accused another Chinese national, Xiao Jianzhoun, of labour violations including excessively long working hours without pay, intimidation, denial of toilet breaks, and creating an environment of psychological and physical distress.

The union warned that such incidents undermine Kenya’s investment climate and violate national labour laws as well as international labour standards, urging stronger enforcement, inspections, and compliance monitoring in foreign-run firms.

“At stake is the trust Kenyan workers place in the government to uphold their rights,” Atwoli added.

