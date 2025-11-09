Chinese medical team offers free medical care at Botswana’s university – China Daily

GABORONE — The 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana has conducted a free medical outreach in Palapye in Botswana’s Central District, offering direct medical services to the university community.

The event, held at the Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) on Friday, attracted about 120 participants for health consultations and examinations, as well as acupuncture and massage treatments.

BIUST Vice-Chancellor Otlogetswe Totolo said in his welcoming remarks that the Francistown branch of the Chinese medical team’s outreach program brought professional and compassionate healthcare directly to local communities.

“This is a demonstration of the good bilateral relationship between Botswana and China in delivering health services in the country,” he said, adding that the event not only offered health services but also strengthened the bridge of friendship between the two countries.

Fan Wandong, head of the Chinese medical team, described the medical outreach as a vivid example of how medical assistance and cultural exchange came together.

He said the Chinese medical team cares about the health of Botswana citizens, striving to build a bridge of friendship and mutual trust between the two countries through delivering healthcare with professionalism and dedication.

Since 1981, 17 groups of doctors and nurses have been sent to work in local hospitals in Gaborone and Francistown, with a total number of over 500 medical staff. More than three million patients have received diagnosis and treatment from them, according to the Chinese medical team.