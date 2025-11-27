Chinese innovations hog limelight at Dubai air show – China Daily

Chinese innovations took center stage at the Dubai Airshow 2025, with a diverse range of products — from homegrown jetliners to advanced drones — making their debut, bolstering China’s footprint in the global aviation sector.

On the tarmac of Al Maktoum International Airport, where the biennial event is hosted, China’s domestically developed C919 passenger jet drew the longest line of visitors who braved the scorching sun, as the plane, together with regional jetliner C909, made their first appearances in the Middle East.

The C919, featuring a white base coat with bold blue accents running along its fuselage, is operated by China Southern Airlines. It boasts the latest cabin interiors designed under the theme of “oriental grace” and incorporates eco-friendly materials.

“It is a great plane,” said Marco Veit, a German visitor. “The seats are very comfortable and the aisle is wider than similar models. I wish I could visit China and take a flight on it.”

For industry professionals, the flight display and open cockpit offer a rare chance to witness and explore the narrow-body jet, as its manufacturer, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, or COMAC, seeks potential overseas clients.

“The display was great. The plane was stable throughout the entire performance,” said Cahaya Rahman, an Indonesian pilot working for a Dubai-based airline. “I hope I can get a chance to fly it someday. It would be a new professional milestone for me.”

Coming from a pilot family, Rahman said his cousin flies a C909 in Indonesia. So far, more than 170 such jets, formerly known as ARJ21, have been delivered to domestic and foreign customers.

COMAC is among more than 1,500 exhibitors at the largest aviation event in the Middle East, which runs until Friday, and is expected to attract more than 148,000 visitors.

Since entering commercial service, a total of 26 C919 jetliners have been delivered, operating on more than 30 flight routes with over 2 million passengers within China. The company said the aircraft offers customized services, accommodating 158 to 192 passengers with a range of 4,075 to 5,555 kilometers to meet diverse market needs.

Third option

Sameer Alhashmi, CEO of Arzana Aviation Consultancy in the United Arab Emirates, said he is eager to see the C919 enter the Middle Eastern and African markets, as it will provide local carriers with a third option.

“It is truly advanced,” said the veteran professional after inspecting the cockpit. “I believe the C919 has a bright future in the global market, especially in the Middle East and Africa.”

The Dubai Airshow has long been a hot spot for announcing new aircraft orders. This year’s event is expected to showcase more than 200 commercial and military aircraft as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

Aero Engine Corporation of China also made its debut at the event, marking the most comprehensive, content-rich, and largest overseas exhibition of China’s homegrown aero engines to date.

The company exhibited 19 flagship products, including Taihang turbofan engine, AES100 turbo-shaft engine, and three light-duty gas turbines.

In response to the rising trend of unmanned equipment, it showcased its latest KP16-3D engine, a 3D-printed, minimalist turbojet engine weighing just 20 kilograms. Delivering 160 kg of thrust, it is ideal for drones, meeting market demands for cost-effective and lightweight aviation propulsion systems.

“For a new engine, the design process requires the optimal balance among strength, heat dissipation, aerodynamics, lightweight design and other aspects,” said Yang Lei, a company employee at the booth.

In addition, Chinese-manufactured unmanned aerial vehicles and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft also garnered substantial attention.

United Aircraft, a leader in China’s fast-growing low-altitude economy sector, showcased the Lanying R6000 — the world’s first 6-ton-class tiltrotor aircraft — following its successful experimental maiden flight in China.

Sun Liye, vice-president of United Aircraft, said the aircraft holds inherent advantages for heavy-lift scenarios in the Middle East, such as large-scale oilfield equipment transport and emergency supply airdrops.