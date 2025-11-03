China’s role as next host of APEC hailed

BEIJING, China, Nov 3 — After President Xi Jinping announced on Saturday that the city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2026, expectations are running high that China will continue to champion openness and cooperation, bringing greater benefits to people across the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

“Colleagues, in 2026 China will host APEC for the third time. I would like to thank all member economies for their support,” Xi said at the handover ceremony of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, the Republic of Korea.

The Chinese cities of Shanghai and Beijing hosted the meetings in 2001 and 2014, respectively.

Xi noted that as the most important platform for economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific, APEC has made vital contributions to regional growth and prosperity.

“China looks forward to welcoming all sides to Shenzhen next year to chart the course for Asia-Pacific development and work together for a brighter future for the region,” he said.

Asia-Pacific community

According to Xi, China stands ready to take the chance to bring all parties together to advance the goal of building an Asia-Pacific community, promote regional growth and prosperity, and energize practical cooperation in key areas such as the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, connectivity, the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

Ahead of the conclusion of Xi’s visit, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters: “Shenzhen, known as China’s ‘Silicon Valley’ and a science and technology hub in southern China, is one of the major cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.”

“It is home to many of the key advanced industries highlighted in China’s recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) and stands as an embodiment of the country’s modernization achievements,” he said.

As APEC enters what he described as “China’s time”, Wang said there is every reason to expect that a China steadily advancing toward modernization will create greater opportunities for cooperation, inject fresh momentum into the world’s most dynamic economic region, and open a new chapter in Asia-Pacific development.

Shaping regional agenda

Eduardo Pedrosa, executive director of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Secretariat, said that as APEC host, China will play a key role in shaping the regional agenda through its future policy priorities.

Speaking to China Central Television, Pedrosa said the member economies are watching closely to see how Beijing defines its next phase of development and engagement with the Asia-Pacific region.

“We’re looking for more openness, a focus on innovation and on cooperation as well,” he said.

Xi returned to Beijing on Saturday evening after attending the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and concluding his state visit to the Republic of Korea.

Observers said that during Xi’s visit to the ROK, the president sent a clear message to the world that China, while keeping both regional and global interests in view, would continue to open up and advocate multilateral cooperation, boosting global confidence amid rising uncertainties and destabilizing factors.

Commitment reaffirmed

Zhong Feiteng, a professor at the University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that both on multilateral and bilateral occasions in the ROK, the Chinese president has reaffirmed China’s commitment to safeguarding the multilateral trading system and making contributions to regional peace and development.

“At a time when many small and medium-sized economies worry that major powers might prioritize their own interests at the expense of regional or global stability, China has demonstrated the sense of responsibility expected of a major country,” Zhong said.

He noted that when China hosted APEC for the first time in 2001, the country’s per capita GDP was only around $1,000 and its economy ranked sixth in the world.

“After decades of rapid growth, China is now in a position to provide more opportunities and public goods to the world, especially in high-tech sectors,” he said.

Kwon Ki-sik, head of the Korea-China City Friendship Association, said that in its two previous turns as APEC host, China drew up grand blueprints for regional peace and prosperity and helped rally strong momentum for common development across the Asia-Pacific.

“I believe next year’s meeting will once again demonstrate China’s firm support for multilateralism and free trade, build broader consensus on the vision of an Asia-Pacific community, and mark a new starting point for regional cooperation from Shenzhen to carry forward the ‘Asia-Pacific miracle’,” he told Xinhua News Agency.

Liu Chenyang, director of the APEC Study Center at Nankai University in Tianjin, said that China’s comprehensive engagement in regional cooperation began with APEC, which laid an important foundation for the country’s participation in global cooperation.

‘Vital testing ground’

“The Asia-Pacific region, which is home to one-third of the world’s population, now accounts for more than 60 percent of the global economy and nearly half of world trade, making it a vital testing ground for the global initiatives proposed by China,” Liu said.

“The successful experience of building an Asia-Pacific community will, in turn, help lay the groundwork for building a community with a shared future for humanity,” he added.

Cui Fan, a professor of international trade at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, said that after putting forward the four major global initiatives, especially the Global Governance Initiative, China’s role as host of the 2026 APEC meeting will showcase the principles of these initiatives, highlight the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, and help advance an open, inclusive and mutually beneficial globalization.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com