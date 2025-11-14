China’s largest amphibious assault ship sets off on maiden sea trial

BEIJING, China, Nov 14 — CNS Sichuan, China’s largest and most advanced amphibious assault ship, set sail from Shanghai on its maiden sea trial on Friday, according to the People’s Liberation Army Navy.

In a news release, the Navy said the vessel left Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, the Shanghai-based shipyard of China State Shipbuilding Corp, at around 9 am.

During the sea trial, engineers will check the ship’s reliability and performance of the electric and propulsion systems, it said, following the completion of mooring tests and hardware installation.

With a hull code of 51, CNS Sichuan is the first in the Type 076 class. The ship displaces more than 40,000 metric tons of water and can carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and amphibious landing craft once commissioned.

China’s largest amphibious assault ship, CNS Sichuan, sets sail from Shanghai on its maiden sea trial, Nov 14, 2025. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The ship boasts a unique configuration that features a dual-island superstructure, a first for Chinese naval ships, designed to better facilitate aviation operations.

The vessel is also equipped with an electromagnetic catapult system, which will be used to launch fixed-wing aircraft, making the Sichuan the first Chinese amphibious assault ship capable off launching fixed-wing drones and only the second Chinese vessel to use this world-class technology after the CNS Fujian aircraft carrier.

The PLA Navy currently operates four Type 075 amphibious assault ships, all built at Hudong-Zhonghua, each with a full displacement of nearly 40,000 tons and capacity to carry multiple helicopters, landing craft, dozens of tanks and armored vehicles.

