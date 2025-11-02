China leads way in EV revolution

BEIJING, China, Nov 3 — China is strengthening its position as the global leader in electric mobility, with near-universal satisfaction among domestic users.

Up to 99 percent of Chinese battery electric vehicle owners said they would consider buying another BEV in the future, a level of confidence not seen anywhere else in the world, according to a report from global consultancy Roland Berger.

The finding, part of Roland Berger’s 2025 EV Charging Ecosystem Index survey, is based on a global survey of 12,000 respondents conducted in the second quarter.

The consultancy said the data reflects China’s strong and consistent policy support for electrification, a mature ecosystem led by homegrown technology champions, and consumer enthusiasm for innovation and digital mobility.

While global EV adoption continues to grow, the report shows a widening divergence among major markets.

Worldwide, EV penetration — covering both battery electric and plug-in hybrid models — increased from 20 percent in 2023 to 25 percent in 2024.

China again led by a wide margin: its EV penetration jumped from 36 percent to 49 percent during the same period, consolidating the country’s role as the world’s largest and most dynamic EV market.

Roland Berger attributed China’s leadership to its expanding vehicle fleet and rapid build-out of charging infrastructure.

The report highlights that China’s EV ecosystem, from car manufacturing to energy supply and digital services, has achieved a level of integration that few other markets can match.

In contrast, Europe’s momentum has faltered. Modest gains in countries such as Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Portugal were offset by stagnation in France and Italy. A second consecutive decline in Germany followed the government’s withdrawal of BEV purchase subsidies at the end of 2023.

The consultancy said that the European Union’s recent relaxation of emissions targets may slow the pace of transition in the near term, though electrification remains “the long-term direction of travel” for the continent’s automotive industry.

Across the Atlantic, adoption is progressing more gradually. The EV penetration rate in the United States went up from 10 percent to 11 percent in 2024, in Canada from 9 percent to 15 percent, and in Mexico from 1 percent to 2 percent, suggesting steady but incremental change.

Another finding from the report points to a subtle yet important shift in consumer motivation. Environmental awareness remains a key driver of EV purchases, but economic considerations — including lower energy and maintenance costs — are becoming influential.

In Asia and North America, “economic efficiency” has surpassed “environmental benefits” as the main reason for choosing an EV, according to Roland Berger.

The consultancy said this reflects both growing market maturity and consumer confidence in the total cost advantages of electric mobility.

Around 80 percent of EV users surveyed said they drive more than 10,000 kilometers per year, while 74 percent use their vehicles at least four days a week, a clear sign that EVs have become a trusted option for everyday use rather than a niche alternative.

As EV ownership expands, charging infrastructure is emerging as the next decisive factor.

Although 85 percent of global BEV users have access to home charging, nearly half of all charging sessions now take place elsewhere.

Shopping malls are the most common destination, while charging speed remains the biggest complaint among users worldwide.

China, however, stands apart once again. Only about 40 percent of Chinese BEV users expressed dissatisfaction with public charging speed, a result of strong government backing for high-power charging facilities and continuous network upgrades.

Meanwhile, over a third of respondents in China felt public charging had become more convenient in the last six months, a higher percentage than in other regions.

In July, National Development and Reform Commission released a notice urging local authorities to prioritize high-power charging facilities, particularly at highway service areas.

The plan aims to double the service capacity of EV charging infrastructure from 2025 to 2027.

It said there will be 28 million charging facilities nationwide by the end of 2027, which will provide more than 300 million kilowatts of public charging capacity, sufficient to meet the needs of 80 million EVs.

China has seen the rise of a robust public charging market, dominated by five operators: Teld, Star Charge, YKC, State Grid, and Xiaoju Charge. Together they account for about 70 percent of all public charging stations, giving the sector both scale and stability.

Roland Berger’s findings underscore that China’s success in building a robust EV and charging ecosystem stems from aligning industrial policy, technology innovation, and consumer behavior.

For global competitors, China’s model offers lessons in aligning infrastructure with vehicle adoption, leveraging domestic innovation, and promoting consumer confidence through convenience and economic benefits.

As European and North American markets seek to catch up, China’s lead is likely to influence international investment, technology partnerships, and the global competitive landscape in EVs for years to come.

For more visit China Daily

For subscriptions on news from China Daily, or inquiries, please contact China Daily Africa Ltd on +254 20 6920900 or write to enquiries@chinadailyafrica.com