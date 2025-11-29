China, Kenya deepen cooperation with new deal on smart transport systems – China Daily

Kenyan President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening cooperation with China, describing the partnership as grounded in mutual benefit and shared progress.

Ruto, who met a delegation from the Export-Import Bank of China led by Chairman Chen Huaiyu and accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan on Thursday, said the expanding presence of Chinese enterprises in Kenya reflects their confidence in the country’s stability and long-term investment prospects.

“The China Exim Bank remains a central pillar of this collaboration, and we value its sustained support for major infrastructure projects as well as the growth of our technical and vocational education programs,” Ruto said in a statement.

During the meeting, Ruto outlined Kenya’s new economic transformation roadmap, noting that the government is prioritizing large-scale investments in energy, water, and transport infrastructure to accelerate the country’s transition into a first-world economy.

According to the presidency, the roadmap includes plans to expand electricity generation capacity to 10,000 megawatts, develop 50 mega dams to support irrigation and food security, and implement wide-ranging infrastructure upgrades.

These include the dualling of 2,500 kilometers of highways, construction of 28,000 km of roads, expansion of airport and port facilities, and the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to the Uganda border to strengthen regional connectivity.

“These priorities present significant opportunities for deeper partnership, investment, and collaboration with China, the China Exim Bank, and Chinese private-sector enterprises,” Ruto said, adding that such cooperation will be essential in achieving the country’s long-term development goals.