Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian. [Photo/mfa.gov.cn]

China condemns Japan PM’s remarks on Taiwan Strait

Takaichi told Japanese lawmakers last week that a Taiwan emergency involving the use of military vessels and military force from the Chinese mainland could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, which could exercise its right to collective self-defense. She on Monday declined to withdraw her remarks.

Published

BEIJING, China, Nov 11 — China expressed strong dissatisfaction over and firm opposition to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent remarks suggesting possible military involvement in the Taiwan Strait, urging Japan on Monday to immediately stop interfering in China’s internal affairs.

Calling such wrong remarks a grave violation of the one-China principle and a breach of the political commitments made by the Japanese government, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said that Beijing has lodged stern representations with Tokyo over the egregious move.

Taiwan independence

At a daily news conference, Lin asked what signal Japan intends to send to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, whether it seeks to challenge China’s core interests and hinder national reunification, and in which direction it plans to steer China-Japan relations.

He stressed that Taiwan is a part of China, and how to solve the Taiwan question and achieve national reunification is purely China’s internal affair, which brooks no foreign interference.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War. It is also the 80th anniversary of the restoration of Taiwan.

Japan committed innumerable crimes during its colonial rule over Taiwan, Lin noted, adding that Japanese policymakers’ attempts to meddle in cross-Strait affairs trampled on international justice and challenged the post-war international order.

China’s reunification is unstoppable, he said, adding that with strong will and great confidence, the Chinese people are fully capable of thwarting all moves that obstruct the reunification cause.

He urged Japan to stop crossing the red line.

