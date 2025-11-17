China unveils first global NEV validation system to support overseas expansion

BEIJING, China, Nov 17 — China has unveiled its first globalized NEV technical validation system, as the country’s vehicles are gaining popularity in a growing number of overseas markets.

The system is primarily composed of a globalized electric safety technical assessment and a big data platform for global charging working conditions.

“New energy vehicles are encountering charging-related technical issues abroad, including differences in standards, infrastructure, and user habits in different countries,” said Gao Jidong, general manager of the China Automotive Technology and Research Center New Energy Vehicle Research and Inspection Center (Tianjin).

To assist with the global expansion of Chinese NEVs, the center has launched the New Energy Vehicle Safety Technical Assessment Global at the third New Energy Vehicle Electric Safety Conference earlier this month, which focuses on typical overseas working conditions.

The initiative includes 11 specialized validation projects, such as whole vehicle charging and discharging safety function validation, as well as user charging safety protection validation.

These projects have resulted in the creation of localized testing plans for markets including the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Northern Europe, providing tailored technical validation services to enterprises.

Moreover, after more than four years of development, the center has established the global charging working conditions big data platform.

The platform now covers more than 99 percent of major charging operators and includes data from over 50 countries and regions. It compiles information on more than 500,000 public charging stations and 4,000 different types of charging piles.

The platform also includes an extensive library of fault scenarios, providing the industry with valuable real-world data to enhance R&D efficiency.

“Our goal is to integrate actual overseas charging environments and scenarios, and develop a series of testing methods and standards in domestic laboratories,” said Gao.

These laboratories feature over 300 charging stations, including more than 60 international chargers with European, American, and Japanese standards, as well as both alternating current and direct current charging piles.

The aim is to replicate overseas testing conditions in a domestic environment, enabling the identification and mitigation of risks related to electric safety and charging. This process not only reduces potential hazards but also improves the overall user experience of NEV products.

In addition, the center launched the 2026 edition of the NESTA six-dimensional electric safety system. This updated version refines and consolidates five validation projects from the 2025 edition, creating a framework with 11 mandatory and 27 optional validation items.

The revised system also incorporates more practical tests, including serial working condition assessments, which focus on charging safety, electromagnetic safety, and functional safety.

Looking to the future, Gao stated that the New Energy Vehicle Inspection Center will continue to leverage its advantages in standards and regulations, testing and evaluation, technological innovation, and industry platforms, with the aim of creating a one-stop integrated service platform that will serve the needs of the industry.

“From an industry positioning perspective, we will further strengthen connections with both domestic and international markets, actively participate in international standardization activities, and strive to become a key participant and leader in the development of high-standard regulations,” Gao said.

