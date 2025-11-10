Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Catholic Bishop Philip Sulumeti dies aged 88

Kenya Catholic Conference of Bishop – Catholic Justice & Peace Department said Bishop Sulumeti will be remembered with gratitude for ‘his dedicated pastoral service, humility and commitment to the mission of Christ.’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – Bishop Emeritus Philip Sulumeti is dead.

The Kakamega Diocese says the Catholic leader passed on November 9 night at Nairobi Hospital.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sulumeti was the Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Kakamega since 5 December 2014.

He served as the ordinary of the Diocese of Kakamega since his appointment as the founder bishop on February 1978.

Before that he was the ordinary of the Diocese of Kisumu from 1976 until 1978 when he was transferred to Kakamega.

He served as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kisumu from 1972 until 1976.

Tributes

Kenya Catholic Conference of Bishop – Catholic Justice & Peace Department said Bishop Sulumeti will be remembered with gratitude for ‘his dedicated pastoral service, humility and commitment to the mission of Christ.’

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bishop Joseph Obanyi, the clergy, religious, lay faithful, and all people of goodwill during this time of sorrow,” KCCB stated.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said ‘Rt. Rev. Philip Sulumeti served God and humanity in great faith following the footsteps of Jesus Christ.’

‘In him, was a man of God who spoke the truth and lived by it,’ he added.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto stands firm on plan to transform Kenya into a ‘First World Nation’ by 2055

Speaking after launching the Archers' Post Affordable Housing Programme, President Ruto said his administration is laying the foundation for sustainable growth through economic reforms,...

12 minutes ago

County News

Kidnapping suspect arrested in Kirinyaga after daring abduction of school headteacher

The DCI said that the suspects ambushed the headteacher and forced him into a maroon vehicle before driving him around for several hours, subjecting...

2 hours ago

Kenya

City Hall moves on properties flouting repaintment directive

The directive, issued by Acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali, requires that all buildings within the Central Business District (CBD), Westlands, Upper Hill, Ngara, Kirinyaga...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Glam Hotel Opens New Rooftop Restaurant and Bar in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 9 – Glam Hotel has opened a new rooftop restaurant and bar in Westlands, adding to the city’s growing list of...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Nabwera Calls for Probe Into alleged Abduction of Munyuki High School Principal

The MP told journalists in Nairobi that the principal has been missing since November 3 and has not communicated with his family or colleagues.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parents Urged to Be Vigilant Over Teenagers During Long Holidays

PS Muthoni said data from her ministry shows that children are increasingly vulnerable to peer pressure and risky behaviour during extended school breaks.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s John Lagat Elected President of the East African Insurance Brokers Association

The meeting brought together industry leaders and representatives from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi to deepen regional collaboration.

1 day ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya Lauded for Pioneering Urban Climate Resilience and Social Housing Initiatives

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said on Saturday that Kenya continues to collaborate closely with local and international partners to ensure the success of these...

1 day ago