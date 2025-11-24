Connect with us

Candidates in Thursday’s By-Election Make Final Submissions as Campaign Period Ends

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission confirmed that all logistical preparations are on track, including the distribution of ballot materials and deployment of polling staff.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – With the official campaign period drawing to a close at midnight tonight, candidates contesting Thursday’s by-election are making their final appeals to voters after weeks of door-to-door outreach, town-hall meetings, and spirited public debates.

Across the constituency, UDA and United Opposition campaign teams are set to intensify their efforts rallying supporters, and delivering last-minute messages aimed at swaying undecided voters.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki will be campaigning for UDA’s Leo Wamuthende in Karerema Market and Gitiburi

President William Ruto’s Aide Farouk Kibet will be leading campaign for UDA’s David Ndakwa across various Wards in Malava Constituency.

DAP-Kenya Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa will be leading campaign in Malava. Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale will be spearheading campaigns in Kisa Ward

The race has largely centered on concerns over local development, employment opportunities, and public service delivery.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja assured that security agencies have also announced heightened measures to ensure a peaceful voting process.

