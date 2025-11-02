Connect with us

Calm Returns to Dar es Salaam After Days of Protests

A dusk-to-dawn curfew remains in force in Dar es Salaam, and several government institutions, including universities, have postponed the reporting of first-year students until the end of November.

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 2 – Relative calm has returned to Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, after three days of violent protests that left several people injured, property destroyed, and some fatalities reported.

The unrest followed the recent general election, whose results declared President Samia Suluhu Hassan as the winner.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, says the government shut down internet services to help maintain national security.

He praised the country for conducting what he called a transparent and peaceful election and thanked citizens for turning out to vote.

“During the voting process, which was unfortunately disrupted in some areas, there were isolated incidents of people attempting to break the law. Our security forces acted swiftly to contain the situation and prevent it from spreading further and interfering with the ongoing election,” said the Foreign Affairs Minister.

The minister condemned the week-long demonstrations and said security agencies acted swiftly to contain isolated incidents of lawlessness during voting.

A dusk-to-dawn curfew remains in force in Dar es Salaam, and several government institutions, including universities, have postponed the reporting of first-year students until the end of November.

Government spokesperson Gerson Msigwa earlier directed public servants to work from home for two days unless their duties are essential.

Meanwhile, the opposition party CHADEMA has rejected the election results announced by INEC Chairperson Justice Jackobs Mwambegele and has hinted at organizing mass protests.

Reports from within Tanzania indicate a rise in food and fuel prices, raising concerns that continued instability could worsen the situation for many citizens.

