Calls for Tougher Private Security Regulations Dominate Kisumu Forum

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – Nyanza Regional Commissioner Flora Mworoa has called for stronger regulations to professionalize Kenya’s private security sector, saying such rules are long overdue.

Speaking in Kisumu during a public participation session on the Draft Private Security Regulations 2025, she emphasized the importance of protecting both security officers and the public.

“We cannot continue running the private security sector on goodwill alone,” RC Mworoa said. “These regulations will help us build a more organized, ethical, and professional industry. Every voice here today matters.”

The session, which drew hundreds of participants from across the former Nyanza region, brought together private security firms, county officials, and members of the public.

Stakeholders had the opportunity to review and provide input on regulations covering four main areas: the general operations of private security firms, procedures for appointing board members, the use of animals in private security, and the management of the Private Security Fidelity Fund.

RC Mworoa stressed that these regulations are critical because the Private Security Regulation Act, enacted in 2016, has lacked formal rules for nearly a decade.

“We have been operating without regulations for too long,” she said. “It is time to establish clear standards that protect both security officers and the public they serve. This is not just about law; it is about building trust and professionalism in the industry.”

Philip Leakey Okello, CEO of the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA), said the turnout and enthusiasm of participants showed strong support for the reforms.

“The message from stakeholders is simple and clear: these regulations are timely, and this is an idea whose time has come,” Okello said. “For nine years, we have relied on goodwill. Now, we finally have the opportunity to anchor the Act and give the industry a solid foundation.”

Okello explained that the public participation sessions are part of a nationwide consultation process, ensuring that all stakeholders have a chance to share their views before the regulations are finalized. He added that the process would conclude with a final national session on Monday at Nairobi’s KICC Lenana Hall.

“We are here to listen,” Okello said. “What is good will move forward, and what is not will be refined or dropped. This process is about consensus, transparency, and ensuring that the law serves everyone fairly.”

Several participants at the Kisumu session expressed support for the regulations, noting that they would help professionalize the sector, improve working conditions for security personnel, and ensure better services for clients. Many also praised the inclusion of rules on the use of animals, saying they would enhance safety and accountability.

The public participation process, which is being conducted across all counties, is expected to help finalize the regulations before they are presented to Parliament for approval.

Stakeholders and members of the public have been encouraged to continue submitting memoranda and opinions to ensure that the final rules reflect the needs of the industry and the wider community.