Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The decision follows a presidential directive issued in July 2023, which called for urgent measures to curb habitat loss and human–wildlife conflict around the park — the only national park located within a capital city in the world/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet clears project to restore Athi-Kapiti wildlife corridor linking NNP

Cabinet has approved the Nairobi National Park–Athi-Kapiti Wildlife Corridor project, a landmark conservation initiative aimed at reconnecting Nairobi National Park with surrounding conservancies to restore vital migratory routes and reduce human–wildlife conflict.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 — The Cabinet has approved the implementation of the Nairobi National Park–Athi-Kapiti Wildlife Corridor, a landmark conservation initiative aimed at restoring vital migratory routes and dispersal areas for Kenya’s wildlife.

The project seeks to reconnect Nairobi National Park with surrounding conservancies in Machakos and Kajiado counties, reversing decades of habitat fragmentation that have threatened the survival of key species such as zebra, wildebeest, and gazelles.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The project will reconnect the park to surrounding conservancies in Machakos and Kajiado counties, restoring vital migratory pathways for species such as zebra, wildebeest, and gazelles,” a Tuesday dispatch from State House stated.

The decision follows a presidential directive issued in July 2023, which called for urgent measures to curb habitat loss and human–wildlife conflict around the park — the only national park located within a capital city in the world.

According to the Cabinet dispatch, the corridor will involve land acquisition, wildlife-friendly fencing, and the construction of overpasses and underpasses to enable animals to move safely across major roads and developed areas.

State agencies will surrender portions of public land, including sections of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ), to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) for conservation purposes.

The government will implement the three-year project, scheduled to begin in the 2026/2027 financial year, through partnerships with conservation agencies and innovative financing models such as nature bonds and debt-for-nature swaps.

Cabinet affirmed that the initiative aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030, the Wildlife Corridors and Dispersal Areas Report (2016), and national commitments under international biodiversity frameworks.

Once completed, the corridor is expected to restore Nairobi National Park’s traditional connection to the Athi-Kapiti plains — one of East Africa’s most important wildlife ecosystems.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Cabinet waives Sh12.3bn land loan interest for low-income settlers across 26 counties

The waiver forms part of the government’s broader efforts to address historical land injustices and boost agricultural productivity.

48 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Motorists’ lobby terms Ruto’s move to dual Kiambu Rd a ‘pre-election spectacle’

MAK argued that the proposed dual carriageway would fundamentally alter the character of the corridor, turning it into a high-speed thoroughfare and cutting off...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Northeast conservancies protest ‘unlawful’ Somali giraffes relocations to Nanyuki

NECA says the animals were healthy and thriving within their natural habitat before KWS transferred them without any consultation.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Hands Over Management of Amboseli National Park to Kajiado County

The handover marks a significant step in the devolution of natural resource management, following years of discussions between the national and county governments over...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Abandoned elephant calf airlifted to safety after rescue in Kajiado

A young elephant calf found abandoned in Kangere, Kajiado County, has been rescued by locals and airlifted by KWS to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust...

5 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya opens Consulate General in Jeddah

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei, who represented the Government of Kenya. He was joined by...

November 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Tourism players protest gateway charges under new KWS payment system

KTF Chairperson Fred Odek, in a statement on Monday, said the upgraded portal — rolled out despite an existing court order — restricts payment...

November 3, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Rare albino antelope sighted in Kenya’s remote Sibiloi National Park

The remarkable sighting, confirmed by KWS on Monday morning, has sparked awe among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, highlighting the wonders of Kenya’s rich biodiversity.

October 27, 2025