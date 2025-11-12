Cabinet clears project to restore Athi-Kapiti wildlife corridor linking NNP

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 — The Cabinet has approved the implementation of the Nairobi National Park–Athi-Kapiti Wildlife Corridor, a landmark conservation initiative aimed at restoring vital migratory routes and dispersal areas for Kenya’s wildlife.

The project seeks to reconnect Nairobi National Park with surrounding conservancies in Machakos and Kajiado counties, reversing decades of habitat fragmentation that have threatened the survival of key species such as zebra, wildebeest, and gazelles.

“The project will reconnect the park to surrounding conservancies in Machakos and Kajiado counties, restoring vital migratory pathways for species such as zebra, wildebeest, and gazelles,” a Tuesday dispatch from State House stated.

The decision follows a presidential directive issued in July 2023, which called for urgent measures to curb habitat loss and human–wildlife conflict around the park — the only national park located within a capital city in the world.

According to the Cabinet dispatch, the corridor will involve land acquisition, wildlife-friendly fencing, and the construction of overpasses and underpasses to enable animals to move safely across major roads and developed areas.

State agencies will surrender portions of public land, including sections of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ), to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) for conservation purposes.

The government will implement the three-year project, scheduled to begin in the 2026/2027 financial year, through partnerships with conservation agencies and innovative financing models such as nature bonds and debt-for-nature swaps.

Cabinet affirmed that the initiative aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030, the Wildlife Corridors and Dispersal Areas Report (2016), and national commitments under international biodiversity frameworks.

Once completed, the corridor is expected to restore Nairobi National Park’s traditional connection to the Athi-Kapiti plains — one of East Africa’s most important wildlife ecosystems.