NATIONAL NEWS

By-Elections Underway in Nyamira County, 27 Candidates Vie for Three Wards

A total of 27 candidates are contesting, with each ward attracting nine contestants.

Published

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Nov 27 — Voting is ongoing in Nyamaira, Ekerenyo, and Nyansiongo Wards as residents participate in by-elections to fill vacant County Assembly seats.

The by-elections follow a series of events that created the vacancies: the passing of Elijah Osiemo in Nyamaiya Ward in July 2024, a successful petition against Denis Kebaso in Nyansiongo, and the resignation of Nyamira Assembly Speaker Thadeus Nyabaro before ascending to the Speaker position.

Early reports indicate a smooth voting process, with residents turning out steadily across polling stations in all three wards. Election officials have confirmed that the exercise is proceeding in an orderly manner under police supervision.

Major political parties fielding candidates across the three wards include the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), United Democratic Alliance (UDA), United Progressive Alliance (UPA), and Wiper Patriotic Front.

In Nyamaiya Ward, UDA candidate Thomas Nyandieka, a KTDA Director, is among the front-runners.

Other contenders include Chris Osiemo (UPA), Evans Nyambati (DCP), Saul Nyanga Twabe (DNA), Richard Monyancha (Chama Cha KAZI), and Nyangaresi Daniel Amoro (UPIA).

In Ekerenyo, UDA candidate Francis Amenya is seeking the seat, representing his party’s bid in the ward.

Former Wiper Party incumbent Denis Kebaso in Nyansiongo Ward changed allegiance to UDA following a successful petition against his previous election and is now seeking a fresh mandate.

Candidates from the major parties have reportedly intensified campaigns in the lead-up to the polls, aiming to consolidate support across their constituencies.

Election officials and security personnel remain on high alert to ensure a peaceful exercise, with IEBC assuring voters of a safe environment to cast their ballots.

