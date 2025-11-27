By-Election Voting Underway at Egesieri Primary, Nyamaiya Ward

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Nov 27 — Voting is ongoing Thursday at Egesieri Primary School polling station in Nyamaiya Ward as residents cast their ballots in the by-election for the County Assembly (MCA) seat.

The contest comes following the passing of former MCA Elijah Osiemo and has attracted nine candidates vying to represent the ward.

Election officials are on site verifying voter details, issuing ballots, and overseeing the process to ensure a smooth exercise.

Security personnel are deployed at the polling station and surrounding areas to maintain order.

Early reports indicate a steady turnout, with voters arriving gradually through the morning.

Officials said they anticipate the exercise to continue smoothly throughout the day, with vote counting to commence after polling concludes.