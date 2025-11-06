Bridging the Gap: From Grade 10 to Senior School Preparedness

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 5 – As the government prepares to admit the first cohort of Grade 10 learners to senior schools in January 2026, Golden Elite Schools in Kisumu County is already setting the pace, combining solid infrastructure, modern technology, and a clear vision for skill-based education.

The institution, which celebrates its 20th graduation ceremony this week, has positioned itself among the few private schools in Kenya fully prepared for the transition under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

Founded in 2001, Golden Elite now boasts five campuses and a fully-fledged junior and senior school model that mirrors global standards.

Director Charles Ochome, who also serves as the National Chairman of the Kenya Private Schools Association, says the milestone marks years of investment, community collaboration, and deliberate planning to align with the new curriculum.

“We graduated our PP2 learners moving to Grade 1, Grade 6 learners moving to Junior School, and our Grade 9 learners who will transition to Senior School next year,” said Ochome.

“The readiness you see today is the result of many years of preparation and support from parents, teachers, and government.”

Golden Elite’s growth has been guided by a long-term vision that blends academics, technical training, and digital innovation.

The late Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha once visited the school and declared it “a place of higher learning,” a challenge that inspired its leadership to aim higher.

Since then, the school has completed eight modern classrooms, virtual laboratories, and digitized smart classrooms equipped for interactive learning in physics, chemistry, and biology.

The digital labs are designed to let learners perform virtual experiments before engaging in practical work, a step toward integrating advanced learning technologies into daily instruction.

“Our labs will be virtual, and students will conduct experiments digitally before moving to practicals,” Ochome explained. “This ensures that even with limited space, we use technology to enhance understanding and readiness for real-world application.”

Ochome noted that beyond academics, the school has introduced a half-Olympic swimming pool to support its Sports Science programme, one of three academic pathways approved for its Senior School.

Golden Elite will offer STEM, Arts and Sports Science, and Social Sciences tracks, ensuring learners can pursue careers aligned with their strengths and interests.

To implement this ambitious model, the institution has trained more than 15 teachers to handle the specialized Senior School curriculum beginning in January.

Ochome announced that plans are also underway to construct engineering and technical workshops for hands-on courses in civil engineering, building construction, electrical work, masonry, and plumbing.

“We want learners who leave Golden Elite not to wait for jobs but to create them,” Ochome said. “That’s the spirit of CBE, learning by doing and applying knowledge to solve everyday problems.”

Ochome, who has a background in engineering and business, says the school’s focus on STEM and practical skills is personal.

His own professional journey, he explained, inspired him to create an environment where learners can discover technical careers early and pursue them confidently.

He also highlighted the school’s emphasis on discipline, creativity, and character development, noting that education should produce independent, self-reliant citizens rather than exam-driven graduates.

“Here we don’t try, we do it,” he said. “Our determination and discipline set us apart.”

Golden Elite has equally embraced creative learning beyond the classroom.

Its media and journalism programme allows students to run a journalism club that reports on school activities, nurturing communication and leadership skills.

The school plans to expand this initiative into a fully functional studio to support learners interested in media-related professions.

The institution’s approach has drawn attention from schools across Kenya and beyond.

Several have visited to benchmark, including institutions from Uganda, impressed by Golden Elite’s fusion of technology, discipline, and community values.

Ochome attributes this success to the trust of parents and consistent growth since humble beginnings in 2001.

“We began in a simple Mabati house,” he recalled. “But we’ve improved year after year, organically and sustainably. The confidence our parents have shown us keeps us motivated to do even better.”

Looking ahead, the Director envisions Golden Elite Schools as a center for sustainable, skill-based learning, producing students ready for both university and the world of work.

“If a child doesn’t go to university, can he be a builder, a plumber, or a carpenter? That’s what we want, to produce graduates who can live meaningfully and productively, even at Grade 12,” he said.

Ministry of Education Head of the Directorate of Field Coordination and Co-curricular Activities, Nelson Sifuna, also reiterated the government’s preparedness for the transition of learners from Grade 9 to Grade 10 under the Competency-Based Education (CBE).

Speaking during the Golden Elites Schools graduation ceremony in Kisumu, Sifuna said all necessary plans and guidelines have been put in place to ensure a smooth transition for learners joining senior school.

“We have put in place all plans to ensure that our children who have completed Grade 9 transit successfully to Grade 10,” he said. “Be assured we are ready, and the pathways we have been talking about will be reflected in all the schools offering senior school.”

He further urged private institutions to make education more accessible by offering flexible payment arrangements and bursaries for needy students.

“We encourage private schools to support bright children from poor families so that no one is left behind,” he added.

Sifuna commended Golden Elites for its strong co-curricular programs, noting that sports and arts will play a key role in nurturing learners’ talents under the CBE system.