Boyd Were Clinches Kasipul MP Seat, Taking Over from His Slain Father

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – Boyd Were of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has been declared the MP-elect for Kasipul constituency in Homa Bay following Thursday’s by-election.

Were secured 16,819 votes, comfortably defeating independent candidate Philip Aroko, who garnered 8,476 votes, according to the final tally announced by the IEBC.

Boyd succeeds his father Ong’ondo Were who was killed in Nairobi, in what investigators termed an assassination.

The by-election, which attracted keen interest across the county, was held to fill the vacant parliamentary seat. Election officials said voting proceeded smoothly across most polling stations, with results trickling in steadily through the night.

ODM supporters broke into celebrations as Were was handed his certificate, marking a significant win for the party in the Nyanza region.