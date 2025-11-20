Boniface Mwangi turns to public crowdfunding for 2027 State House bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – Presidential hopeful and activist Boniface Mwangi is now asking Kenyans to help fund his 2027 campaign, saying public support is the only way he can stay safe and remain in the race.

Mwangi claims he is forced “to move with a full security and media team” due to threats from hired goons, rising crime, and what he calls state-sponsored intimidation.

In an appeal shared with his supporters, Mwangi said every contribution “helps keep me alive while I continue meeting the people,” adding that he would otherwise use just one driver if the environment was safe.

I appreciate your support in any way, big or small. Even simply sharing the post and telling your friends and followers about my candidacy is enough,” he said.

Mwangi’s call for crowdfunding comes at a time when another presidential hopeful, former Chief Justice David Maraga, is also seeking public contributions to finance his campaign.

The trend signals the growing pressure on candidates who do not have big financiers or political networks behind them.

Although Kenyans are known for their generosity, especially when supporting good causes, there is growing concern about how campaign funds are used.

One recent example is former presidential hopeful Morara Kebaso, who raised public contributions but later dropped out of the race.

The move raised questions about accountability in political fundraising, even though he later promised to refund those who had contributed to his bid.

Mwangi’s new fundraising drive now raises questions on whether Kenyans will trust another crowdfunded candidate and whether he will remain in the race to the very end.

Kenya’s political arena is notoriously expensive, with campaigns often fuelled by wealthy power brokers, business interests, and individuals linked to corruption scandals.

This makes it difficult for independent candidates like Mwangi to compete without public help.

Mwangi insists that citizen-funded politics is the only way to challenge a system dominated by money and elite influence.

He has shared M-Pesa till numbers, bank details, and links for supporters who want to contribute to what he calls the Mwanzo Mpya movement.

“You’ve been a witness to my fight for a better Kenya—now let’s finish what we started. Thank you for believing in me,” he said.

As the country edges closer to the 2027 General Election, Mwangi remains hopeful of Kenyans support to sustain his campaign by helping him to stay safe, stay visible, and stay in the race.