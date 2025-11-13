Catholic Church announced Bishop Sulumeti’s brurial date

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 — The late Bishop Emeritus Philip Sulumeti will be laid to rest on Friday, November 21, the Catholic Church has announced.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) leadership — including Archbishop Maurice Muhatia (Kisumu), Archbishop Anthony Muheria (Nyeri), Archbishop Philip Anyolo (Nairobi), and Archbishop Martin Kivuva (Mombasa) — during a press briefing at Donum Dei in Karen, Nairobi.

Archbishop Muheria said the Church was organizing a solemn yet celebratory farewell befitting a man who devoted his life to faith and service.

“He was no longer in office at the time of his death, therefore there is a customary burial ceremony which is planned for next Friday. We hope that the nation, not only Catholics, will join in bidding farewell to this true hero and apostle in Kenya,” said Archbishop Muheria.

Bishop Sulumeti, who passed away on the night of November 9 at Nairobi Hospital, was the Bishop Emeritus of Kakamega Diocese.

He retired in December 2014, marking the end of an illustrious pastoral career spanning more than four decades.

Ordained as a priest in 1969, Sulumeti was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of Kisumu in 1972, later serving as Bishop of Kisumu from 1976 to 1978.

Bishop of Kakamega

He was subsequently appointed the founding Bishop of Kakamega Diocese, a role he held from 1978 until his retirement.

In a condolence message, the KCCB Catholic Justice and Peace Department praised Bishop Sulumeti for his unwavering faith, humility, and leadership:

“Bishop Sulumeti will be remembered with gratitude for his dedicated pastoral service, humility, and commitment to the mission of Christ. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bishop Joseph Obanyi, the clergy, religious, lay faithful, and all people of goodwill during this time of sorrow.”

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the country since his passing.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua described Sulumeti as “a man of God who spoke the truth and lived by it.”

“Rt. Rev. Philip Sulumeti served God and humanity in great faith, following the footsteps of Jesus Christ,” Gachagua said.

The Church has invited the faithful and members of the public to join in prayers and the upcoming funeral rites celebrating the life and legacy of a man who helped shape the Catholic mission in Western Kenya and beyond.